T20 World Cup 2026: IND vs USA pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats

India will kick off their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 title defense against the United States of America (USA) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, with the match set to begin at 7 pm IST. Despite the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India enter the tournament as the top-ranked side and favorites to retain their title. The team has been in excellent form since their 2024 triumph, winning nine series, including a dominant Asia Cup campaign. With Suryakumar Yadav finding form again, the opening combination of Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, coupled with a strong middle order featuring Tilak Varma and finishers like Rinku Singh, gives India a formidable batting lineup. Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Shivam Dube add depth, while Jasprit Bumrah leads a pace attack that includes Arshdeep Singh and the promising Harshit Rana.

USA enters as the underdog but with growing confidence after a surprise run to the Super Eight stage in the previous World Cup, including a famous win over Pakistan. Their squad, featuring players with experience at Wankhede, could use the local conditions to their advantage. Captain Monank Patel has been in good form, and the USA's bowling attack, led by Saurabh Netravalkar and Harmeet Singh, will be key in containing India's powerful batting lineup. With short boundaries and flat conditions, USA will look to challenge India and could pull off an upset if they gain early momentum.

India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Wankhede Stadium pitch report The Wankhede Cricket Stadium pitch is widely regarded as one of the most batting-friendly surfaces in India. It provides ideal conditions for batsmen, with little assistance for bowlers. While spinners find it tough to get any help, pacers can still make an impact if they maintain accuracy in their line and length. Although the pitch has become slightly less conducive to high scores in recent years, first innings totals have typically ranged between 175-190 runs, with a fast outfield further boosting the batting side's chances.