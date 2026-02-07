T20 WC: What is 'force majeure' clause PCB wants to invoke for India match?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has come under scrutiny after the International Cricket Council (ICC) sought a detailed explanation for its attempt to invoke the ‘force majeure’ clause to justify refusing to play the T20 World Cup match against India. The global body has questioned how Pakistan can opt out of a single fixture while continuing to participate in the rest of the tournament, citing government directions.

ICC seeks clarity on selective withdrawal

The ICC has formally asked the PCB to explain the legal and contractual basis of its decision, particularly after the board placed the responsibility on the Pakistan government. According to a media report from news agency PTI, the ICC has made it clear that pulling out of one match while playing others raises serious concerns over tournament integrity and contractual compliance.

The PCB had earlier written to the ICC, seeking to invoke the 'force majeure' clause after a government tweet barred the team from playing the February 15 clash against India in Colombo. What is the 'force majeure' clause? Force majeure is a contractual provision that allows a party to be excused from its obligations due to extraordinary circumstances beyond its control, such as war, natural disasters, government actions, or public emergencies. However, for the clause to apply, the affected party must prove that the event was unforeseeable and unavoidable, and that it took all reasonable steps to minimise the impact. Legal experts note that political preferences or selective inconvenience generally do not meet the threshold required to invoke force majeure.