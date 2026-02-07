Romario becomes first West Indies player to take hat-trick in T20 World Cup

West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd scripted history on Saturday against Scotland in Match 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata as he became the first West Indies player to take a hat-trick in a T20 World Cup match.

Shepherd, in his third and 17th over of the Scotland innings, picked the wickets of Matthew Cross (11 runs off 12 balls), Michael Leask (0 off 1 ball) and Oliver Davidson (0 off 1 ball) to complete his hat-trick. He then also got the wicket of Shafyaan Sharif on the final ball of the over to complete his five-wicket haul in the match.

Shepherd is now the ninth player overall to take a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup. Australia’s Pat Cummins is the only player to have two hat-tricks to his name in T20 World Cup history.

Full list of players with hat-tricks in T20 World Cups

Player Name Team Opposition Year Figures Venue Brett Lee Australia Bangladesh 2007 3/27 Newlands, Cape Town Curtis Campher Ireland Netherlands 2021 4/26 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka South Africa 2021 3/20 Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Kagiso Rabada South Africa England 2021 3/48 Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Karthik Meiyappan UAE Sri Lanka 2022 3/19 Simonds Stadium, Geelong Joshua Little Ireland New Zealand 2022 3/22 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Pat Cummins Australia Bangladesh 2024 3/29 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua Pat Cummins Australia Afghanistan 2024 3/28 Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent Chris Jordan England USA 2024 4/10 Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados Romario Shepherd West Indies Scotland 2026 5/20 Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Shimron–Shepherd shine as West Indies outclass Scotland

West Indies began their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a convincing 35-run victory over Scotland in Match 2 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, despite a few nervy moments with the ball.

Asked to bat first after Scotland won the toss, West Indies made a slow start, managing just 33 runs in the powerplay without losing a wicket. Skipper Shai Hope struggled to find momentum and was bowled by Michael Leask, while Brandon King looked fluent before falling for 35. The innings came alive when Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell counter-attacked, adding a rapid 81-run stand. Hetmyer was at his destructive best, racing to a 22-ball half-century and finishing with 64 off 36 deliveries. Powell and Sherfane Rutherford chipped in with brisk cameos as West Indies posted a competitive 176 for 5.

Scotland’s chase began on a shaky note, losing early wickets to Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd. George Munsey and Brandon McMullen failed to convert their starts, leaving the team under pressure at the halfway stage. A fighting partnership between Richie Berrington and Tom Bruce briefly revived hopes, but once that stand was broken, the innings unravelled quickly.

Romario Shepherd produced a stunning spell, claiming a T20I hat-trick and finishing with a five-wicket haul to dismantle Scotland. Jason Holder provided strong support as Scotland were bowled out for 147 in 18.5 overs.

