T20 World Cup 2024 final date, time, reserve day, Barbados Stadium stats

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final will take place between South Africa and India or England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados on Saturday (June 29). India vs England semifinal match is underway in Guyana.

Meanwhile, South Africa entered their maiden final in ICC tournaments after thrashing Afghanistan by 9 wickets in Trinidad.

If India wins the match against defending champions England it will be their first final appearance in ICC T20 World Cup final since 2014.

Key stats related to South Africa cricket team in T20 World Cups

Most consecutive wins in T20 WCs

8* - SA (2024)

8 - AUS (2022-2024)

7 - ENG (2010-2012)

7 - IND (2012-2014)

South Africa’s longest winning streaks in T20Is

8* - in 2024

7 - in 2009

7 - in 2021

Kensington Oval Stadium key stats

Kensington Oval Stadium ib Barbados City Bridgetown, Barbados Country West Indies Also or previously Known as Pickwick Cricket Club First T20 Match 20/06/2008 Last T20 Match 23/06/2024 Matches Played 32 Matches Won by Home Side 10 (31.25%) Matches Won by Touring Side 5 (15.63%) Matches Won by Neutral Side 15 (46.88%) Matches Won Batting First 19 (59.38%) Matches Won Batting Second 11 (34.38%) Matches Won Winning Toss 19 (59.38%) Matches Won Losing Toss 11 (34.38%) Matches Tied 0 (0.00%) Matches with No Result 2 (6.25%) Highest Individual Innings 107 R Powell (West Indies) 26/01/2022 v England Best Bowling 5/27 J O Holder (West Indies) 30/01/2022 v England Highest Team Innings 224/5 (West Indies) 26/01/2022 v England Lowest Team Innings 80 (Afghanistan) 05/05/2010 v South Africa Highest Run Chase Achieved 172/6 (West Indies) 12/12/2023 v England Average Runs per Wicket 22 Average Runs per Over 7.86 Average Score Batting First 153



Barbados weather forecast on June 29

According to the weather channel, there is high chance of rainfall throughout the day on June 29 in Barbados on June 29. However, the weather prediction is expected to change as we nears June 29 as it happens throughout the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Credit: screengrab from The Weather Channel

Is there a reserve day for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 grand finale?

Yes, there is a provision of reserve day for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 grand finale. June 30 will be reserve day for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup final date, live timings, teams, Barbados pitch, streaming

When will the final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 take place?

The final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 grand finale will take place on June 29.

Which teams will lock horns in the final of ICC T20 World Cyp 2024?

South Africa already qualified for the T20 WC final. The winner of India vs England semifinal will join the Proteas for the summit clash.

At what time ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final live toss will take place?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final live toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST on June 29

At what time ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final live timings will begin?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final kick-start at 8 PM IST, (10:30 AM local time).

Which TV Channels will live telecast ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final in India?

Star Sports Network will live telecast ICC T20 World Cup 2024 grand finale in India.

How to watch live streaming of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 grand finale in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.