IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATE, T20 World Cup 2024 SF2: Toss at 7:30 PM
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATE, T20 World Cup 2024 SF2: Toss at 7:30 PM; focus on Guyana weather
Rain is supposed to play a big role in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 as India takes on England at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana. It is going to be a re-match of the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final in Adelaide where India was humiliated by 10 wickets. This time around, Rohit Sharma's men will be eyeing a payback.
However, there is a forecast of rain disrupting the play and in case of no play possible even after an extended time of 250 minutes, India by topping their Super 8 group, will move to the final.
T20 World Cup 2024: India vs England Playing 11 prediction
India playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah
England playing 11 probable: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan/Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
IND vs ENG LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between the India skipper Rohit Sharma and his England counterpart Jos Buttler will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the India (IND) vs England (ENG) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The IND vs ENG live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs ENG Live streaming
IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
Check IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here
5:49 PM
India vs England Live Updates, Semi-Final: Providence Stadium key stats
|T20s at Venue
|Matches
|Won - Bat 1st
|Win - Bat 2nd
|Avg 1st Innings
|Avg 1st Innings - Winning Score
|Sixes per Innings
|Since 2022
|29
|14
|14
|163.9
|181.5
|6.4
|T20WC 2024
|5
|3
|2
|145.6
|171.7
|3.3
5:42 PM
India vs England Live Updates, Semi-Final: Recent meeting between the two teams
|Date
|Result
|Venue
|1st Innings
|2nd Innings
|2022-11-10
|ENG win by 10 wickets
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|IND - 168/6 (20.0)
|ENG - 170/0 (16.0)
|2022-07-10
|ENG win by 17 runs
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|ENG - 215/7 (20.0)
|IND - 198/9 (20.0)
|2022-07-09
|IND win by 49 runs
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|IND - 170/8 (20.0)
|ENG - 121/10 (17.0)
|01/07/07
|IND win by 50 runs
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|IND - 198/8 (20.0)
|ENG - 148/10 (19.3)
|01/03/20
|IND win by 36 runs
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|IND - 224/2 (20.0)
|ENG - 188/8 (20.0)
5:28 PM
India vs England Live Updates, Semi-Final: Head-to-head between the two teams
|Head to Head - T20Is
|Matches
|Wins - IND
|Wins - ENG
|
Super Over Wins
- IND
|
Super Over Wins
- ENG
|No Result
|Overall
|23
|12
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Since 2021
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|In T20 World Cup
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
5:12 PM
India vs England Live Updates, Semi-Final: Welcome to the coverage
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs England semi-final match in the T20 World Cup 2024 from the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana.
First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 5:16 PM IST