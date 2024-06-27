IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATE, T20 World Cup 2024 SF2: Toss at 7:30 PM; focus on Guyana weather

Rain is supposed to play a big role in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 as India takes on England at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana. It is going to be a re-match of the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final in Adelaide where India was humiliated by 10 wickets. This time around, Rohit Sharma's men will be eyeing a payback.

However, there is a forecast of rain disrupting the play and in case of no play possible even after an extended time of 250 minutes, India by topping their Super 8 group, will move to the final.

T20 World Cup 2024: India vs England Playing 11 prediction

India playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

England playing 11 probable: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan/Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

IND vs ENG LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between the India skipper Rohit Sharma and his England counterpart Jos Buttler will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the India (IND) vs England (ENG) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The IND vs ENG live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs ENG Live streaming

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

Check IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here