Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATE, T20 World Cup 2024 SF2: Toss at 7:30 PM

T20 World Cup 2024 Semi Final LIVE Toss Updates India vs England Playing 11: Mark Wood would most likely come back into the English side as rain threat looms large on the game

Image Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Image

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATE, T20 World Cup 2024 SF2: Toss at 7:30 PM; focus on Guyana weather

Rain is supposed to play a big role in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 as India takes on England at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana. It is going to be a re-match of the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final in Adelaide where India was humiliated by 10 wickets. This time around, Rohit Sharma's men will be eyeing a payback. 

However, there is a forecast of rain disrupting the play and in case of no play possible even after an extended time of 250 minutes, India by topping their Super 8 group, will move to the final. 

T20 World Cup 2024: India vs England Playing 11 prediction 

India playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

England playing 11 probable: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan/Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

IND vs ENG LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between the India skipper Rohit Sharma and his England counterpart Jos Buttler will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the India (IND) vs England (ENG) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The IND vs ENG live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs ENG Live streaming

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

Check IND vs ENG  T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here 

5:49 PM

India vs England Live Updates, Semi-Final: Providence Stadium key stats


T20s at Venue Matches Won - Bat 1st Win - Bat 2nd Avg 1st Innings Avg 1st Innings - Winning Score Sixes per Innings
Since 2022 29 14 14 163.9 181.5 6.4
T20WC 2024 5 3 2 145.6 171.7 3.3

5:42 PM

India vs England Live Updates, Semi-Final: Recent meeting between the two teams


Date Result Venue 1st Innings 2nd Innings
2022-11-10 ENG win by 10 wickets Adelaide Oval, Adelaide IND - 168/6 (20.0) ENG - 170/0 (16.0)
2022-07-10 ENG win by 17 runs Trent Bridge, Nottingham ENG - 215/7 (20.0) IND - 198/9 (20.0)
2022-07-09 IND win by 49 runs Edgbaston, Birmingham IND - 170/8 (20.0) ENG - 121/10 (17.0)
01/07/07 IND win by 50 runs The Rose Bowl, Southampton IND - 198/8 (20.0) ENG - 148/10 (19.3)
01/03/20 IND win by 36 runs Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IND - 224/2 (20.0) ENG - 188/8 (20.0)

5:28 PM

India vs England Live Updates, Semi-Final: Head-to-head between the two teams


Head to Head - T20Is Matches Wins - IND Wins - ENG Super Over Wins
- IND		 Super Over Wins
- ENG		 No Result
Overall 23 12 11 0 0 0
Since 2021 9 5 4 0 0 0
In T20 World Cup 4 2 2 0 0 0

5:12 PM

India vs England Live Updates, Semi-Final: Welcome to the coverage

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs England semi-final match in the T20 World Cup 2024 from the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : ICC T20 World Cup India cricket team England cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon