Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2024 highlights: Afghanistan thrash New Zealand by 84 runs

T20 World Cup 2024 highlights: Afghanistan thrash New Zealand by 84 runs

With two wins in two games, Afghanistan are just one win away from locking a place in Super 8 round from Group C. Two top teams from each team will qualify for the next round, which begins on June 19

Afghanistan cricket team
Afghanistan cricket team
Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 8:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In Match 14 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Ramanullah Gurbaz's 80 and inspirational bowling from Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan helped Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs at Providence Stadium, Guyana, Providence on Saturday morning (June 8). This was Afghanistan's first victory against New Zealand in T20 Internationals.

Chasing the 160-run target, New Zealand were off to a horrid start as opener Finn Allen went back to pavilion off the first ball off Fazalhaq Farooqi. Devon Conway and Kane Williamson, then, tried to steady the Kiwis' ship but the Afghani left-arm pacer had different plans. Farooqi got rid of Conway and Daryl Mitchell as the Black Caps were left reeling at 28-3 inside five overs. 

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Captain Rashid Khan brought himself into the attack after the powerplay and made an instant impact. Rashid got rid of Williamson first and then Mark Chapman and Michael Bracewell off the successive deliveries as New Zealand tottered at 43-6 in the 9th over. 

New Zealand never recovered and eventually bowled out for 75-10 with 28 balls to spare.








 

New Zealand Inning
75-10 (15.2 ov) CRR:4.89
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR
Devon Conway (WK) c I Zadran b F Farooqi 8 10 1 0 80
Finn Allen b F Farooqi 0 1 0 0 0
Kane Williamson (C) c G Naib b R Khan 9 13 1 0 69.23
Daryl Mitchell c Rahmanullah Gurbaz b F Farooqi 5 5 1 0 100
Glenn Phillips c R Khan b M Nabi 18 18 2 0 100
Mark Chapman b R Khan 4 7 0 0 57.14
Michael Bracewell lbw b R Khan 0 1 0 0 0
Mitchell Santner b M Nabi 4 8 0 0 50
Matt Henry Not out 12 17 0 1 70.59
Lockie Ferguson c & b R Khan 2 5 0 0 40
Trent Boult Not out 3 7 0 0 42.86
Extras 10 (b 0, Ib 5, w 5, nb 0, p 0)
Total 75 (10 wkts, 15.2 Ov)
Bowler O M R W WD ECO
Fazalhaq Farooqi 3.2 0 17 3 3 5.1
Mohammad Nabi 4 0 16 2 0 4
Naveen ul Haq 3 0 10 0 0 3.33
Rashid Khan 4 0 17 4 2 4.25
Noor Ahmad 1 0 10 0 0 10

 
Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
How does defeat keep New Zealand's chances for Super 8 on hinges?
 
With a big defeat against Afghanistan, the Kiwis need to win their remaining three matches but it won't be easy as they have to beat West Indies next. Afghanistan already registered two victories and putting their chances for Super 8 round.

Earlier, the Kiwis conceded just 55 runs off the first ten overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran upped the ante after that as they smashed five sixes in the next 14 balls with three of them coming in an over off Bracewell. 

Matt Henry broke the century opening stand and Azmatullah Omarzai played a little cameo coming in at three. Gurbaz struck two massive sixes in the penultimate over but Boult was brilliant in the final over. 








 

Afghanistan Inning
159-6 (20 ov) CRR:7.95
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK) b T Boult 80 56 5 5 142.86
Ibrahim Zadran b M Henry 44 41 3 2 107.32
Azmatullah Omarzai c L Ferguson b M Henry 22 13 1 2 169.23
Mohammad Nabi c K Williamson b L Ferguson 0 1 0 0 0
Rashid Khan (C) runout (T Boult / D Conway) 6 5 1 0 120
Karim Janat Not out 1 1 0 0 100
Gulbadin Naib c G Phillips b T Boult 0 2 0 0 0
Najibullah Zadran Not out 1 1 0 0 100
Extras 5 (b 0, Ib 5, w 0, nb 0, p 0)

Also Read

USA to IND: A look at new jerseys of all 20 teams for T20 WC 2024; In Pics

T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, Format, match time (IST), live streaming

T20 World Cup 2024 AFG vs UGA highlights: Afghanistan thrash Uganda by 125 runs

ICC T20 World Cup: CWI assures safety after tournament gets terror threat

USA vs PAK Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: US cause major upset, beat Pakistan in Super Over

Canada shock Ireland by 12 runs for first win in T20 World Cup 2024

India-Pakistan World Cup clash could fetch $4,800 a second in ad spend

T20 World Cup 2024: Wasim Akram tears Pakistan team apart after loss vs USA

T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs PAK: Here's why pacer could dominate in New York

T20 World Cup 2024 points table Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, IRE rankings

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Afghanistan cricket teamICC T20 World CupNew Zealand cricket team

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 8:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story