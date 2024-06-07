T20 World Cup 2024 points table Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, IRE rankings

Check ICC T20 World Cup latest news updates here
What is the current rankings of teams after USA vs PAK Group A match?
- USA are at the top of the Group A leaderboard of T20 World Cup 2024 with a net run rate of 0.626.
- India are at the second spot with two points in one match and have a healthy net run rate of 3.065.
- Pakistan are at the third spot followed by Canada and Ireland.
T20 World Cup 2024 points table, Group A teams rankings
|ICC T20 World Cup GROUP A leaderboard and team rankings
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|No result
|Points
|Net run rate
|United States of America
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0.626
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3.065
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Canada
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.451
|Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-3.065
Remaining fixtures of Group A in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
|Matches
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Canada vs Ireland
|7th June
|8 PM
|Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
|India vs Pakistan
|9th June
|8 PM
|Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
|Pakistan vs Canada
|11th June
|8 PM
|Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
|USA vs India
|12th June
|8 PM
|Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
|USA vs Ireland
|14th June
|8 PM
|Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida
|India vs Canada
|15th June
|8 PM
|Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida
|Pakistan vs Ireland
|16th June
|8 PM
|Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida