T20 World Cup 2024 points table Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, IRE rankings

The USA have moved to the top of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table after beating Pakistan on June 6 at the Grand Pirarie Stadium in Texas. With four points in two matches, the USA are just one win away from locking a place in the second round, super 8s, of T20 World Cup 2024.





Check ICC T20 World Cup latest news updates here However, they have their remaining two games against Ireland and India. And it won't be easy for Monak Patel's team to qualify for the playoffs given both Ireland and India will take them very seriously after they created the first upset of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Meanwhile, it is not the end of the road for the Pakistan cricket team in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as they have lost only one of their four matches.

However, the India vs Pakistan match on June 9 at 8 PM IST is going to a interesting one in the context of Super 8 qualification.



What is the current rankings of teams after USA vs PAK Group A match?

USA are at the top of the Group A leaderboard of T20 World Cup 2024 with a net run rate of 0.626.

India are at the second spot with two points in one match and have a healthy net run rate of 3.065.

Pakistan are at the third spot followed by Canada and Ireland.



T20 World Cup 2024 points table, Group A teams rankings

ICC T20 World Cup GROUP A leaderboard and team rankings Teams Matches Won Lost No result Points Net run rate United States of America 2 2 0 0 4 0.626 India 1 1 0 0 2 3.065 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 0 Canada 1 0 1 0 0 -1.451 Ireland 1 0 1 0 0 -3.065



Remaining fixtures of Group A in ICC T20 World Cup 2024