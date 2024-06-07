T20 World Cup 2024: Wasim Akram tears Pakistan team apart after loss vs USA

Akram also picked his turning point of the match and said USA took early wickets and the Men In Green never recovered from that.
Pakistan managed only 30 runs for the loss of three wickets at the end of the Powerplay. Though, Babar-Shadab's stand of 72 runs held the sinking ship, power-hitters failed to end the Pakistani innings on a high
"The turning point of the game...the way USA got early wickets. Pakistan had a little partnership between Babar and Shadab and then nobody turned up. The fielding was below average, the overall cricket by Pakistan was average," he said.
Why are Pakistani hopes of Super 8 round qualification difficult?
With Pakistan cricket losing their opening encounter, they now have to win their remaining three fixtures to qualify for the Super 8 round without depending upon the match results of other teams in Group A.
But the main obstacle for Pakistan is USA now have two wins in two games and if they win one of their remaining two fixtures, it will come down to net run rate for the second team.
Pakistan now have to defeat India to keep their Super 8 hopes alive. India faced defeat from Pakistan only once in tournament history.