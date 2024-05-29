Watch: Here's how Rohit-led India is gearing up for T20 World Cup in US





ALSO READ: Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 run scorers in T20 World Cup history In the lush green fields of Long Island, New York, the Indian cricket team in their off-blue training kits hit the park running. The sun was glowing, and the cricketers, as well as the strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai, were impressed with their first outing ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

"We came in the day before yesterday and just eased into our routines here. The idea was to get used to the time zone. Today we are having our first ground session," Soham said in a video released by the BCCI on their social media handles.

Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja were the other Indian cricketers miked up for the training session.

“We have not yet played cricket. We came here for a team activity today. Hopefully, it’ll be good. The weather is really good,” Bumrah said.

The team was involved in various working routines set by Desai, while players like Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant also enjoyed a game of foot volley.

“They have been away for two and a half months from us," Soham said about Indian cricketers being busy with their Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises during IPL 2024.

"Just getting them together to know where they stand, and what needs to be done before the World Cup. The goal today is to spend 45 minutes to an hour in the park," he added.

Pandya, who was seen doing hip exercises, said, “Very exciting to be here in New York. It has a good vibe.” On the other hand, Surya was happy with the fact that cricket was growing in the USA.



"I heard cricket is growing here in the US, so we are excited,” said Surya before Jadeja added, "First time we are going to play cricket in New York. It’s gonna be super, super fun.”

India will play their only warm-up game against Bangladesh on June 1, while the Men in Blue will open their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York.