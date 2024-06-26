T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: SA vs AFG Playing 11, toss time, telecast

It is going to be a historic moment on Thursday, June 26 (IST) when Afghanistan and South Africa will go head to head in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago. The winner will enter a World Cup final for the first time in their cricketing history.

While Afghanistan's story is that of jubilation, grit and determination to wage through all situations, South Africa's is of perseverance as they were in a position where they would have lost every game they played in the competition, but they persevered and are now one win away from reaching where none of the other teams since 1992 to have. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As for the playing 11s of both teams, the Proteas will be looking to play their two spinners and Ottneil Baartman would have to be sidelined. Afghans would not look to change their playing 11 at any cost.

T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa vs Afghanistan Playing 11 prediction

South Africa playing 11 probable: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Afghanistan playing 11 probable: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

South Africa vs Afghanistan head-to-head

Total matches played: 2

South Africa won: 2

Afghanistan won: 0

No result: 00

Abandoned: 00

Squads:

South Africa Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton

Afghanistan Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Ishaq

T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa (SA) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

