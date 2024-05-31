T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, Format, match time (IST), live streaming

The 9th edition of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will kick-start on June 2 (according to Indian Standard Time) when the co-hosts USA lock horns with Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, Texas.
With 20 teams set to clash for the first time in the T20 World Cup's 17 years history, associate nations could upset Test-playing nations amidst the changing dynamics of the game's shortest format.
Format of ICC T20 World Cup 2024
The first stage of the Men's T20 World Cup will be staged in both the West Indies and USA, while the second round, known as Super 8 will completely held in the Caribbean nations.
- In the first round, 20 teams will compete after being divided in four groups of five teams each.
- The top two teams from each group will qualify for the super 8 round.
- In the Super 8 round, eight teams will be divided into two groups of four teams each.
- The top two teams from each group in Super 8 round will qualify for the semifinals.
- The winner of two semifinal will lock horns in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on June 29.
T20 World Cup 2024 Groups
Group A
- India
- Pakistan
- Ireland
- Canada
- United States of America (USA)
Group B
- England
- Australia
- Namibia
- Scotland
- Oman
Group C
- New Zealand
- South Africa
- West Indies
- Sri Lanka
- Afghanistan
Group D
- Bangladesh
- Uganda
- Netherlands
- Papua New Guinea
- Nepal
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST)
|T20 World Cup 2024 full fixture, timetable, match timings and venue details
|Matches
|DAY &DATE
|Match timing (IST)
|VENUE
|USA Vs Canada
|Sun Jun 2, 2024
|06:00
|Dallas
|West Indies Vs Papua New Guinea
|Sun Jun 2, 2024
|20:00
|Guyana
|Namibia Vs Oman
|Mon Jun 3, 2024
|06:00
|Barbados
|Sri Lanka Vs South Africa
|Mon Jun 3, 2024
|20:00
|New York
|Afghanistan Vs Uganda
|Tue Jun 4, 2024
|06:00
|Guyana
|England Vs Scotland
|Tue Jun 4, 2024
|20:00
|Barbados
|Netherlands Vs Nepal
|Tue Jun 4, 2024
|21:00
|Dallas
|India Vs Ireland
|Wed Jun 5, 2024
|20:00
|New York
|Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda
|Thur Jun 6, 2024
|05:00
|Guyana
|Australia Vs Oman
|Thur Jun 6, 2024
|06:00
|Barbados
|USA Vs Pakistan
|Thur Jun 6, 2024
|21:00
|Dallas
|Namibia Vs Scotland
|Fri Jun 7, 2024
|00:30
|Barbados
|Canada Vs Ireland
|Fri Jun 7, 2024
|20:00
|New York
|New Zealand Vs Afghanistan
|Sat Jun 8, 2024
|05:00
|Guyana
|Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh
|Sat Jun 8, 2024
|06:00
|Dallas
|Netherlands Vs South Africa
|Sat Jun 8, 2024
|20:00
|New York
|Australia Vs England
|Sat Jun 8, 2024
|22:30
|Barbados
|West Indies Vs Uganda
|Sun Jun 9, 2024
|06:00
|Guyana
|India Vs Pakistan
|Sun Jun 9, 2024
|20:00
|New York
|Oman Vs Scotland
|Sun Jun 9, 2024
|22:30
|Antigua
|South Africa Vs Bangladesh
|Mon Jun 10, 2024
|20:00
|New York
|Pakistan Vs Canada
|Tue Jun 11, 2024
|20:00
|New York
|Sri Lanka Vs Nepal
|Wed Jun 12, 2024
|05:00
|Florida
|Australia Vs Namibia
|Wed Jun 12, 2024
|06:00
|Antigua
|USA Vs India
|Wed Jun 12, 2024
|20:00
|New York
|West Indies Vs New Zealand
|Thur Jun 13, 2024
|06:00
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Bangladesh Vs Netherlands
|Thur Jun 13, 2024
|20:00
|St Vincent
|England Vs Oman
|Fri Jun 14, 2024
|00:30
|Antigua
|Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea
|Fri Jun 14, 2024
|06:00
|Trinidad and Tobago
|USA Vs Ireland
|Fri Jun 14, 2024
|20:00
|Florida
|South Africa Vs Nepal
|Sat Jun 15, 2024
|05:00
|St Vincent
|New Zealand Vs Uganda
|Sat Jun 15, 2024
|06:00
|Trinidad and Tobago
|India Vs Canada
|Sat Jun 15, 2024
|20:00
|Florida
|Namibia Vs England
|Sat Jun 15, 2024
|22:30
|Antigua
|Australia Vs Scotland
|Sun Jun 16, 2024
|06:00
|St Lucia
|Pakistan Vs Ireland
|Sun Jun 16, 2024
|20:00
|Florida
|Bangladesh Vs Nepal
|Mon Jun 17, 2024
|05:00
|St Vincent
|Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands
|Mon Jun 17, 2024
|06:00
|St Lucia
|New Zealand Vs Papua New Guinea
|Mon Jun 17, 2024
|20:00
|Trinidad and Tobago
|West Indies Vs Afghanistan
|Tue Jun 18, 2024
|06:00
|St Lucia
|A2 Vs D1
|Wed Jun 19, 2024
|20:00
|Antigua
|B1 Vs C2
|Thur Jun 20, 2024
|06:00
|St Lucia
|C1 Vs A1
|Thur Jun 20, 2024
|20:00
|Barbados
|B2 Vs D2
|Fri Jun 21, 2024
|06:00
|Antigua
|B1 Vs D1
|Fri Jun 21, 2024
|20:00
|St Lucia
|A2 Vs C2
|Sat Jun 22, 2024
|06:00
|Barbados
|A1 Vs D2
|Sat Jun 22, 2024
|20:00
|Antigua
|C1 Vs B2
|Sun Jun 23, 2024
|06:00
|St Vincent
|A2 Vs B1
|Sun Jun 23, 2024
|20:00
|Barbados
|C2 Vs D1
|Mon Jun 24, 2024
|06:00
|Antigua
|B2 Vs A1
|Mon Jun 24, 2024
|20:00
|St Lucia
|C1 Vs D2
|Tue Jun 25, 2024
|06:00
|St Vincent
|TBC Vs TBC
|Thur Jun 27, 2024
|06:00
|Trinidad and Tobago
|TBC Vs TBC
|Thur Jun 27, 2024
|20:00
|Guyana
|TBC Vs TBC
|Sat Jun 29, 2024
|20:00
|Barbados
T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming and telecast
When will ICC T20 World Cup 2024 begin, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?
The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will begin on June 2, according to Indian Standard Time.
Which TV channels will live telecast ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of T20 World Cup 2024 in India. Star Sports will live telecast all the ICC T20 WC matches in India in various languages, including English and Hindi commentary.
Where to watch ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India for free on TV?
Doordarshan will live telecast India matches in T20 World Cup 2024 for free on its terrestrial network. India's live matches won't be available for viewing on cable network.
How to watch the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India for free?
Disney+Hotstar will live stream ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India for free on mobile. However, the TV and web client users have to pay to watch T20 World Cup matches.