T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, Format, match time (IST), live streaming

With 20 teams set to clash for the first time in the T20 WC's 17-year history, high-octane encounters to enthrall fans. Check T20 World Cup 2024 format, live match timings (IST), live telecast here

Anish Kumar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:57 AM IST
The 9th edition of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will kick-start on June 2 (according to Indian Standard Time) when the co-hosts USA lock horns with Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, Texas. 

With 20 teams set to clash for the first time in the T20 World Cup's 17 years history, associate nations could upset Test-playing nations amidst the changing dynamics of the game's shortest format.
Format of ICC T20 World Cup 2024


The first stage of the Men's T20 World Cup will be staged in both the West Indies and USA, while the second round, known as Super 8 will completely held in the Caribbean nations. 

  • In the first round, 20 teams will compete after being divided in four groups of five teams each. 
  • The top two teams from each group will qualify for the super 8 round. 
  • In the Super 8 round, eight teams will be divided into two groups of four teams each. 
  • The top two teams from each group in Super 8 round will qualify for the semifinals. 
  • The winner of two semifinal will lock horns in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on June 29.

T20 World Cup 2024 Groups


Group A
  • India
  • Pakistan
  • Ireland
  • Canada
  • United States of America (USA)

Group B
  • England
  • Australia
  • Namibia
  • Scotland
  • Oman
Group C
  • New Zealand
  • South Africa
  • West Indies
  • Sri Lanka
  • Afghanistan

Group D
  • Bangladesh
  • Uganda
  • Netherlands
  • Papua New Guinea
  • Nepal

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST)

T20 World Cup 2024 full fixture, timetable, match timings and venue details
Matches DAY &DATE Match timing (IST) VENUE
USA Vs Canada Sun Jun 2, 2024 06:00 Dallas
West Indies Vs Papua New Guinea Sun Jun 2, 2024 20:00 Guyana
Namibia Vs Oman Mon Jun 3, 2024 06:00 Barbados
Sri Lanka Vs South Africa Mon Jun 3, 2024 20:00 New York
Afghanistan Vs Uganda Tue Jun 4, 2024 06:00 Guyana
England Vs Scotland Tue Jun 4, 2024 20:00 Barbados
Netherlands Vs Nepal Tue Jun 4, 2024 21:00 Dallas
India Vs Ireland Wed Jun 5, 2024 20:00 New York
Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda Thur Jun 6, 2024 05:00 Guyana
Australia Vs Oman Thur Jun 6, 2024 06:00 Barbados
USA Vs Pakistan Thur Jun 6, 2024 21:00 Dallas
Namibia Vs Scotland Fri Jun 7, 2024 00:30 Barbados
Canada Vs Ireland Fri Jun 7, 2024 20:00 New York
New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Sat Jun 8, 2024 05:00 Guyana
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Sat Jun 8, 2024 06:00 Dallas
Netherlands Vs South Africa Sat Jun 8, 2024 20:00 New York
Australia Vs England Sat Jun 8, 2024 22:30 Barbados
West Indies Vs Uganda Sun Jun 9, 2024 06:00 Guyana
India Vs Pakistan Sun Jun 9, 2024 20:00 New York
Oman Vs Scotland Sun Jun 9, 2024 22:30 Antigua
South Africa Vs Bangladesh Mon Jun 10, 2024 20:00 New York
Pakistan Vs Canada Tue Jun 11, 2024 20:00 New York
Sri Lanka Vs Nepal Wed Jun 12, 2024 05:00 Florida
Australia Vs Namibia Wed Jun 12, 2024 06:00 Antigua
USA Vs India Wed Jun 12, 2024 20:00 New York
West Indies Vs New Zealand Thur Jun 13, 2024 06:00 Trinidad and Tobago
Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Thur Jun 13, 2024 20:00 St Vincent
England Vs Oman Fri Jun 14, 2024 00:30 Antigua
Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Fri Jun 14, 2024 06:00 Trinidad and Tobago
USA Vs Ireland Fri Jun 14, 2024 20:00 Florida
South Africa Vs Nepal Sat Jun 15, 2024 05:00 St Vincent
New Zealand Vs Uganda Sat Jun 15, 2024 06:00 Trinidad and Tobago
India Vs Canada Sat Jun 15, 2024 20:00 Florida
Namibia Vs England Sat Jun 15, 2024 22:30 Antigua
Australia Vs Scotland Sun Jun 16, 2024 06:00 St Lucia
Pakistan Vs Ireland Sun Jun 16, 2024 20:00 Florida
Bangladesh Vs Nepal Mon Jun 17, 2024 05:00 St Vincent
Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands Mon Jun 17, 2024 06:00 St Lucia
New Zealand Vs Papua New Guinea Mon Jun 17, 2024 20:00 Trinidad and Tobago
West Indies Vs Afghanistan Tue Jun 18, 2024 06:00 St Lucia
A2 Vs D1 Wed Jun 19, 2024 20:00 Antigua
B1 Vs C2 Thur Jun 20, 2024 06:00 St Lucia
C1 Vs A1 Thur Jun 20, 2024 20:00 Barbados
B2 Vs D2 Fri Jun 21, 2024 06:00 Antigua
B1 Vs D1 Fri Jun 21, 2024 20:00 St Lucia
A2 Vs C2 Sat Jun 22, 2024 06:00 Barbados
A1 Vs D2 Sat Jun 22, 2024 20:00 Antigua
C1 Vs B2 Sun Jun 23, 2024 06:00 St Vincent
A2 Vs B1 Sun Jun 23, 2024 20:00 Barbados
C2 Vs D1 Mon Jun 24, 2024 06:00 Antigua
B2 Vs A1 Mon Jun 24, 2024 20:00 St Lucia
C1 Vs D2 Tue Jun 25, 2024 06:00 St Vincent
TBC Vs TBC Thur Jun 27, 2024 06:00 Trinidad and Tobago
TBC Vs TBC Thur Jun 27, 2024 20:00 Guyana
TBC Vs TBC Sat Jun 29, 2024 20:00 Barbados

T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming and telecast


When will ICC T20 World Cup 2024 begin, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will begin on June 2, according to Indian Standard Time.

Which TV channels will live telecast ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of T20 World Cup 2024 in India. Star Sports will live telecast all the ICC T20 WC matches in India in various languages, including English and Hindi commentary.

Where to watch ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India for free on TV?

Doordarshan will live telecast India matches in T20 World Cup 2024 for free on its terrestrial network. India's live matches won't be available for viewing on cable network.

Check ICC T20 World Cup latest news updates here

How to watch the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India for free?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India for free on mobile. However, the TV and web client users have to pay to watch T20 World Cup matches.

First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

