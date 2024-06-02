Canada to Uganda: Schedule, stats of teams appearing in 1st T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup 2024 is going to witness three new teams playing their first-ever T20 World Cup in the history of their cricketing journey. They are co-hosts USA, Canada and Uganda. It has been a thrilling journey for all three of them.
Canada
A place where cricket has been played since the 19th century, Canada has always looked like a team that could reach the next level but has failed. They last appeared in a Cricket World Cup in 2011, but that was in the 50-over format. With the number of teams increasing to 20 and each continent getting its qualifying tournament instead of a centralised qualifier, Canada won the Americas Qualifier to make the cut for the global event.
Canada Squad for T20 World Cup 2024
Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi; Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar
Canada's schedule for T20 World Cup 2024
| Team 1
| Team 2
| Venue
| Date
| Time IST
| Canada
| USA
| Grand Prairie, Dallas
| June 2, 2024
| 18:00:00
| Canada
| Ireland
| Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
| June 7, 2024
| 20:00:00
| Canada
| Pakistan
| Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
| June 11, 2024
| 20:00:00
| Canada
| India
| Central Broward Park Stadium, Florida
| June 15, 2024
| 20:00:00
Canada's Key T20 Stats
| Matches Played
| 60
| Matches Won
| 30
| Matches Lost
| 27
| No Result
| 3
| Tied
| 0
| Highest Score
| 245/1 vs Panama
| Lowest Score
| 75 vs Zimbabwe
| Most Runs by a player
| Navneet Dhaliwal 931 runs
| Most Wickets by a player
| Saad Bin Zafar 43 wickets
USA
Being the Co-hosts, USA have made their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup debut in this edition. They announced their arrival in style as they beat neighbours Canada by seven wickets while chasing 195 to win in the tournament opener at Texas on June 2 (IST).
It is amazing how after playing their first T20I in only 2021, the USA have travelled so fast that they beat Ireland and Bangladesh on their way to the T20 World Cup 2024. They are expected to put up a great showing against big guns like India and Pakistan.
USA Squad for T20 World Cup 2024
Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir; Reserves: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.
USA's schedule for T20 World Cup 2024
| Team 1
| Team 2
| Venue
| Date
| Time IST
| USA
| Canada
| Grand Prairie, Dallas
| June 2, 2024
| 18:00:00
| USA
| Pakistan
| Grand Prairie, Dallas
| June 6, 2024
| 21:00:00
| USA
| India
| Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
| June 12, 2024
| 20:00:00
| USA
| Ireland
| Central Broward Park Stadium, Florida
| June 14, 2024
| 20:00:00
USA Key T20 Stats
| Matches Played
| 30
| Matches Won
| 18
| Matches Lost
| 10
| No Result
| 1
| Tied
| 1
| Highest Score
| 230/3 vs Canada
| Lowest Score
| 92 vs PNG
| Most Runs by a player
| Steven Taylor 742 runs
| Most Wickets by a player
| Saurabh Netravalkar 27 wickets
Uganda
The newest kid on the block of African cricket, Uganda was the most difficult and surreal qualification to the biggest stage in the smallest and most popular format of cricket.
The Cranes as they are called beat a Test-playing member of the ICC, Zimbabwe during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier and finished second behind Namibia to make it to their first-ever World Cup.
Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel; Reserves: Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya
Uganda's schedule for T20 World Cup 2024
| Team 1
| Team 2
| Venue
| Date
| Time IST
| Uganda
| Afghanistan
| Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
| June 4, 2024
| 06:00:00
| Uganda
| Papua New Guinea
| Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
| June 6, 2024
| 05:00:00
| Uganda
| West Indies
| Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
| June 9, 2024
| 06:00:00
| Uganda
| New Zealand
| Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba
| June 15, 2024
| 06:00:00
Uganda Key T20 Stats
| Matches Played
| 91
| Matches Won
| 69
| Matches Lost
| 19
| No Result
| 3
| Tied
| 0
| Highest Score
| 206/6 vs Kenya
| Lowest Score
| 87/9 vs Namibia
| Most Runs by a player
| Simon Ssesazi 2072 runs
| Most Wickets by a player
| Henry Ssenyondo 94 wickets