T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs South Africa Playing 11, live toss time telecast

In first match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 round, USA cricket team will take on South Africa in Group 1's first match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua today.





Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 points table here In the two matches played here during the group stage, Namibia and Oman were bowled out for 72 and 47 against Australia and England respectively. The chances of low-scoring match is expected if South Africa continue their bowling prowess like the league stage.

However, one can't rule out the minnows USA, who surprised many by the determination of part-time cricketers. Coming to team dynamics, Captain Monank Patel could return to USA Playing 11 after missing the match against India.

Meanwhile, South African batters need to fire as they failed to do so on a tricky and sluggish New York wicket.

T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs South Africa Playing 11

South Africa Playing 11 probables: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi.

USA Playing 11 probables: Monank Patel (c), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

USA vs South Africa head-to-head

Total matches played: 0

South Africa won: 0

USA won: 0

Squads:

South Africa squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton, Gerald Coetzee.

USA squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Aaron Jones(c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Milind Kumar

T20 World Cup 2024 today's match, USA vs South Africa live toss time, live Streaming and telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

South Africa will lock horns with USA in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

At what time will the USA vs SA live toss take place on Wednesday (June 19)?

The live toss between South Africa and USA will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

At what time will the USA vs South Africa live match in T20 World Cup 2024 start today?

The USA vs South Africa live match will begin at 08:00 PM IST on June 19 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the USA vs South Africa match. The USA vs SA live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the same in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Disney plus Hotstar will livestream the USA vs South Africa in India.