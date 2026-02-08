T20 World Cup 2026: BCB to meet PCB in Lahore - Report

As uncertainty around the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 continues, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to hold talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in Lahore amid the ongoing standoff involving Pakistan’s boycott of its match against India. The meeting comes as the International Cricket Council (ICC) looks to defuse tensions ahead of the marquee fixtures of the tournament.

BCB chief travels to Pakistan

ALSO READ: T20 WC: ICC-PCB in talks; Pakistan likely to play India on February 15 According to a media report from NDTV, BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul has travelled to Lahore to meet PCB officials as part of efforts to address the situation, which has escalated over the past few weeks. The discussions are expected to focus on Bangladesh’s removal from the tournament and Pakistan’s subsequent decision to back its stance.

Background to the dispute The controversy began when the Bangladesh Cricket Board, citing security concerns and backed by Bangladesh’s interim government, declined to send its team to India for group-stage matches. Bangladesh had asked for its fixtures to be moved to Sri Lanka, one of the tournament’s co-hosts. The International Cricket Council rejected the request after an independent security assessment found no specific threat. Following Bangladesh missing the final participation deadline in late January, the ICC replaced them with Scotland in Group C. Pakistan’s response and boycott call In response to Bangladesh’s ouster, Pakistan stepped in to offer support as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the Pakistan team had been directed to boycott their scheduled match against India on 15 February in Colombo.