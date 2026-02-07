Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 WC: Washington Sundar to join India squad in Delhi - Suryakumar Yadav

T20 WC: Washington Sundar to join India squad in Delhi - Suryakumar Yadav

India's 2nd match comes at the right time for Washington Sundar who is ready to return to action after an injury kept him out of action.

Washington Sundar set to join the India squad in Delhi
Washington Sundar set to join the India squad in Delhi
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 11:26 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
As India began their T20 World Cup title defense with a 29-run win over USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, skipper Suryakumar Yadav gave a positive fitness update for all-rounder Washington Sundar who will likely be available for selection for India's 2nd group A game against Namibia in Delhi.  The match, scheduled to be played on February 12 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium comes at the right time for Washington Sundar who is ready to return to action after an injury kept him out of action for a while. 
ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Group A points table: India, Pakistan, Netherlands rankings
  Injury update by Suryakumar Yadav on Bumrah and Washington Sundar: Washi is joining us in Delhi. He's good. Everything is fine. Bumrah, he was having high fever due to because of weather, like how Abhishek was under the weather. But rest, everything is good.  Why did Jasprit Bumrah not play for India vs USA?  India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah couldn't feature in Team India's opening match against USA due to illness and had to sit out the tournament opener with high fever. Luckily, his absence didn;t affect the team's result as they went on to get maximum points on the night.  Surya leads by example in India's opening win 
India began their T20 World Cup defense with a hard-fought 29-run win over the USA at Wankhede, Mumbai. Set a target of 162, India’s top order faltered early, collapsing to 46/4 after a disciplined USA bowling attack. Ishan Kishan (5), Abhishek Sharma (9), and Tilak Varma (11) all fell cheaply, leaving captain Suryakumar Yadav to anchor the innings. His unbeaten 84* off 49 balls rescued India, helping them to 161/9.
 
USA’s bowlers, led by Harmeet Singh (2/26) and Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/25), kept India under pressure, while sharp fielding added to the challenge.
 
In reply, USA’s chase never gained momentum. Despite a resilient 37 from Krishnamurthy and Ranjane each, India’s bowlers, Arshdeep Singh (2/18) and Mohammed Siraj (3/29), restricted USA to 132/8, sealing a 29-run victory.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Romario becomes first West Indies player to take hat-trick in T20 World Cup

T20 WC 2026: India vs USA playing 11, preview, toss time, live streaming

West Indies vs Scotland HIGHLIGHTS T20 World Cup 2026: All-round West Indies edge past Scotland

T20 World Cup 2026: IND vs USA pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats

T20 WC: Chidambaram Stadium gears up after outfield, drainage revamp

Topics :India cricket teamSuryakumar YadavICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story