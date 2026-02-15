T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan preview, toss time, live streaming

INDIA vs PAKISTAN TODAY: PLAYING 11 & WEATHER LIVE UPDATES | SPINNERS BATTLE | HANDSHAKE ROW The most anticipated clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 sees India (IND) facing Pakistan (PAK) in Match No. 27 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15.

India began their campaign with a solid win over the United States of America and followed it up with a convincing victory against Namibia in New Delhi. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue top Group A and a win against Pakistan will almost certainly secure their place in the Super Eights.

Pakistan have also maintained a perfect record so far. After a thrilling win over the Netherlands, they comfortably beat the USA, keeping their Super Eights hopes alive with two wins from two.

Team News: India Abhishek Sharma has recovered in time to feature against Pakistan and is set to replace Sanju Samson. India are considering adding a second spinner, which may see either Washington Sundar or Kuldeep Yadav come in for Arshdeep Singh to strengthen the spin department. Team News: Pakistan ALSO READ: Pakistan will have an advantage: Suryakumar Yadav ahead of IND vs PAK tie Pakistan are expected to retain Babar Azam in the middle order, following a dominant performance against the USA. Fakhar Zaman could be included, potentially replacing Usman Khan, which would allow Farhan to take the gloves. Major changes to the lineup, however, appear unlikely.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Probable Playing 11 India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Agha Salman (captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Tariq, and Salman Mirza India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is Total matches: 16

India won: 12

Pakistan won: 3

No result: 1 India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad India squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar

Pakistan squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan(w), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Khawaja Nafay India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and Telecast Details When will the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The India vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 15. What will be the venue for the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The India vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

What time will the toss for the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The toss for the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6:30 pm IST. What time will the first ball of the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7:00 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?