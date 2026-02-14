Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Pakistan will have an advantage: Suryakumar Yadav ahead of IND vs PAK tie

Pakistan will have an advantage: Suryakumar Yadav ahead of IND vs PAK tie

The skipper admitted that their rivals will have an edge in the match due to the team playing all their matches in the tournament as he addressed the media in the pre match press conference today.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 6:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has admitted that Pakistan will have a slight advantage going into the much anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.  The skipper admitted that their rivals will have an edge in the match due to the team playing all their matches in the tournament as he addressed the media in the pre match press conference today. “Pakistan is playing good cricket in recent times. They have been here in Sri Lanka from a while now, so they’ll have an edge playing in Sri Lanka (Colombo).” Surya said in the pre match press conference.  (More to follow)
 

More From This Section

Abhishek Sharma

IND vs PAK Playing 11: Abhishek fit to play in Colombo, says Suryakumar

Mohsin Naqvi is expected to attend the IND vs PAK match in Colombo

PCB chief Naqvi to attend IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo

Salman Agha down plays the Usman Tariq chatter ahead of IND vs PAK T20 WC match

Salman Agha plays down Usman Tariq's role in India vs Pakistan match

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha adressed the media ahead of their T20 WC game vs India

IND vs PAK: Salman Agha non-committal on handshake ahead of T20 WC match

England vs Scotland T20 WC live streaming

England vs Scotland live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Topics : Suryakumar Yadav India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today