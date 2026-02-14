Pakistan will have an advantage: Suryakumar Yadav ahead of IND vs PAK tie

When asked if he would like to play more matches against Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav chose a diplomatic response: “Well, this [decision] is beyond me.” He acknowledged Pakistan’s recent good form but didn’t think their extended stay in Sri Lanka gave them a clear advantage. “Sri Lanka is close to India. The pitches may be a little different, but we have played enough here and know the conditions,” he added.

Keeping his team selection plans under wraps, the captain highlighted that India has quality seamers, spinners, and batters, and that the playing XI would be decided based on conditions. Regarding the rain forecast, he said: “We cannot control the weather, we will look at playing good cricket.”

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has admitted that Pakistan will have a slight advantage going into the much anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.The skipper admitted that their rivals will have an edge in the match due to the team playing all their matches in the tournament as he addressed the media in the pre match press conference today.“Pakistan is playing good cricket in recent times.They have been here in Sri Lanka from a while now, so they’ll have an edge playing in Sri Lanka (Colombo).” Surya said in the pre match press conference.Talking about the high pressure-match, Surya said " Whenever you play a big rival like Pakistan, it becomes always about the occassion. No matter how much we say that it just another match for us, it can be never be like that and we as cricketers play accordingly and prepare for the match at hand."