Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: Afghanistan matches, groups, venue, streaming

T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: Afghanistan matches, groups, venue, streaming

Afghanistan are drawn in Group D for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, alongside South Africa, New Zealand, Canada, and the UAE

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Afghanistan match list
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Afghanistan match list
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The countdown for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has officially begun as the ICC announced February 7, 2026, as the official start date for the tenth ICC T20 World Cup. One of the most entertaining teams to watch this time will be the rising stars from Asia, Afghanistan, who stunned everyone by reaching the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and getting direct qualification for the 2026 event. They will start their campaign against New Zealand on February 8 in Chennai. 

Afghanistan’s group for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Afghanistan are drawn in Group D for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, alongside South Africa, New Zealand, Canada, and the UAE.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Full schedule of Afghanistan matches

Match No. Fixture Venue Date Time (IST)
4th Match, Group D New Zealand vs Afghanistan Chennai, MA Chidambaram Stadium Sun, Feb 8, 2026 11:00:00 AM
13th Match, Group D South Africa vs Afghanistan Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium Wed, Feb 11, 2026 11:00:00 AM
28th Match, Group D Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Delhi, Arun Jaitley Stadium Mon, Feb 16, 2026 11:00:00 AM
39th Match, Group D Afghanistan vs Canada Chennai, MA Chidambaram Stadium Thu, Feb 19, 2026 07:00:00 PM
Afghanistan vs New Zealand: 4th Match, Group D (Feb 08) 
Afghanistan begin their campaign against a well-balanced New Zealand side that thrives in global tournaments. The contest will test Afghanistan’s power-hitters against the disciplined Kiwi attack. Spin will be Afghanistan’s biggest weapon, and an early win could set the tone for their Group D journey.
 
Afghanistan vs South Africa: 13th Match, Group D (Feb 11) 
A dynamic South African side poses a major mid-group challenge for Afghanistan. The Proteas’ pace battery and explosive batting order demand tactical precision from Rashid Khan’s men. Afghanistan’s spinners must control the middle overs to stay competitive in what could be one of the group’s most decisive fixtures.
 
Afghanistan vs UAE: 28th Match, Group D (Feb 16) 
Afghanistan enter this fixture as favourites but cannot afford complacency against a UAE team that has improved steadily in T20 cricket. Expect Afghanistan’s experienced core to dictate the tempo, while UAE will rely on discipline and fielding intensity to create pressure. Victory here is crucial for qualification momentum.
 
Afghanistan vs Canada: 39th Match, Group D (Feb 19) 
Canada offer an unpredictable challenge, with several aggressive batters capable of upsetting stronger opponents. Afghanistan will look to dominate through spin and early breakthroughs, ensuring control from the start. With potential qualification stakes high, this match demands sharp execution and minimal errors from the Afghan unit.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan matches live telecast and live streaming details

When will Afghanistan start their ICC 2026 T20 World Cup campaign? 
Afghanistan will start their ICC 2026 T20 World Cup campaign on February 8, 2026, against New Zealand in Chennai.
 
What will be the venue for Sri Lanka’s matches during group stages of ICC 2026 T20 World Cup? 
Afghanistan, in the group stages of the ICC 2026 T20 World Cup, will take on New Zealand and Canada in Chennai, South Africa in Ahmedabad, and the UAE in Delhi.
 
Where to watch live telecast of Afghanistan matches in ICC 2026 T20 World Cup in India? 
The live telecast of all the Afghanistan matches in the ICC 2026 T20 World Cup will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Afghanistan matches in ICC 2026 T20 World Cup in India? 
The live streaming of all the Afghanistan matches in the ICC 2026 T20 World Cup will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: Sri Lanka match list, groups, venue, streaming

We still have three months to get where we want to be: Gambhir on T20 WC

UAE secures final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 spot; check full list of teams

Topics :Cricket NewsAfghanistan cricket teamICC T20 World CupT20 cricket

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story