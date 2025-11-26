T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: Afghanistan matches, groups, venue, streaming

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: Sri Lanka match list, groups, venue, streaming The countdown for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has officially begun as the ICC announced February 7, 2026, as the official start date for the tenth ICC T20 World Cup. One of the most entertaining teams to watch this time will be the rising stars from Asia, Afghanistan, who stunned everyone by reaching the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and getting direct qualification for the 2026 event. They will start their campaign against New Zealand on February 8 in Chennai.

Afghanistan’s group for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Afghanistan are drawn in Group D for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, alongside South Africa, New Zealand, Canada, and the UAE.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Full schedule of Afghanistan matches Match No. Fixture Venue Date Time (IST) 4th Match, Group D New Zealand vs Afghanistan Chennai, MA Chidambaram Stadium Sun, Feb 8, 2026 11:00:00 AM 13th Match, Group D South Africa vs Afghanistan Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium Wed, Feb 11, 2026 11:00:00 AM 28th Match, Group D Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Delhi, Arun Jaitley Stadium Mon, Feb 16, 2026 11:00:00 AM 39th Match, Group D Afghanistan vs Canada Chennai, MA Chidambaram Stadium Thu, Feb 19, 2026 07:00:00 PM Afghanistan vs New Zealand: 4th Match, Group D (Feb 08) Afghanistan begin their campaign against a well-balanced New Zealand side that thrives in global tournaments. The contest will test Afghanistan’s power-hitters against the disciplined Kiwi attack. Spin will be Afghanistan’s biggest weapon, and an early win could set the tone for their Group D journey.

Afghanistan vs South Africa: 13th Match, Group D (Feb 11) A dynamic South African side poses a major mid-group challenge for Afghanistan. The Proteas’ pace battery and explosive batting order demand tactical precision from Rashid Khan’s men. Afghanistan’s spinners must control the middle overs to stay competitive in what could be one of the group’s most decisive fixtures. Afghanistan vs UAE: 28th Match, Group D (Feb 16) Afghanistan enter this fixture as favourites but cannot afford complacency against a UAE team that has improved steadily in T20 cricket. Expect Afghanistan’s experienced core to dictate the tempo, while UAE will rely on discipline and fielding intensity to create pressure. Victory here is crucial for qualification momentum.

Afghanistan vs Canada: 39th Match, Group D (Feb 19) Canada offer an unpredictable challenge, with several aggressive batters capable of upsetting stronger opponents. Afghanistan will look to dominate through spin and early breakthroughs, ensuring control from the start. With potential qualification stakes high, this match demands sharp execution and minimal errors from the Afghan unit. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan matches live telecast and live streaming details When will Afghanistan start their ICC 2026 T20 World Cup campaign? Afghanistan will start their ICC 2026 T20 World Cup campaign on February 8, 2026, against New Zealand in Chennai.

What will be the venue for Sri Lanka’s matches during group stages of ICC 2026 T20 World Cup? Afghanistan, in the group stages of the ICC 2026 T20 World Cup, will take on New Zealand and Canada in Chennai, South Africa in Ahmedabad, and the UAE in Delhi. Where to watch live telecast of Afghanistan matches in ICC 2026 T20 World Cup in India? The live telecast of all the Afghanistan matches in the ICC 2026 T20 World Cup will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. Where to watch live streaming of Afghanistan matches in ICC 2026 T20 World Cup in India?