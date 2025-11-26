T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: Sri Lanka match list, groups, venue, streaming

ALSO READ: First time in 66 years! India lose five home Tests in span of seven games The countdown for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has officially begun as the ICC announced February 7, 2026, as the official start date for the tenth ICC T20 World Cup. The opening game will see Pakistan taking on the Netherlands in Colombo. Despite the opening contest taking place in Sri Lanka, the co-hosts for the tournament will start their campaign against Ireland on February 8. Notably, Sri Lanka, despite bowing out of the group stages of the last T20 World Cup, were spared going through qualification matches as they booked their place in the tournament from the hosts’ quota alongside defending champions India.

Sri Lanka’s group for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 The 2014 champions Sri Lanka are drafted in Group B for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 alongside Australia, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Oman. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Full schedule of Sri Lanka matches Match No. Fixture Venue Date Time (IST) 6th Match, Group B Sri Lanka vs Ireland Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium Sun, Feb 8, 2026 7:00 PM 16th Match, Group B Sri Lanka vs Oman Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Thu, Feb 12, 2026 11:00 AM 30th Match, Group B Australia vs Sri Lanka Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Mon, Feb 16, 2026 7:00 PM 38th Match, Group B Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium Thu, Feb 19, 2026 3:00 PM

Sri Lanka vs Ireland: 6th Match, Group B (Feb 08) Sri Lanka begin their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 journey against Ireland in a crucial Group B clash. With conditions favouring swing early in the tournament, Sri Lanka’s top order will look to set the tone with positive intent. Ireland, known for their spirited performances, can challenge with their steady pace unit. Sri Lanka vs Oman: 16th Match, Group B (Feb 12) Sri Lanka’s second assignment brings them up against an improving Oman side. While Sri Lanka start as favourites, Oman’s rapid rise in T20 cricket makes them a team capable of springing surprises.

Sri Lanka vs Australia: 30th Match, Group B (Feb 16) A high-voltage encounter awaits as Sri Lanka face Australia, one of the tournament heavyweights. Australia’s aggressive brand of T20 cricket will challenge Sri Lanka on both tactical and execution fronts. Sri Lanka must rely on their spinners to control the middle overs and prevent Australia’s batters from dictating the tempo. Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: 38th Match, Group B (Feb 19) Sri Lanka’s final group match pits them against Zimbabwe, a side known for punching above their weight in global tournaments. Sri Lanka will look to utilise their all-round depth, particularly through disciplined bowling and adaptable batting. Zimbabwe’s energetic fielding and capable batting line-up can test Sri Lanka if given momentum.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka matches live telecast and live streaming details When will Sri Lanka start their ICC 2026 T20 World Cup campaign? Sri Lanka will start their ICC 2026 T20 World Cup campaign on February 8, 2026, against Ireland in Colombo. What will be the venue for Sri Lanka’s matches during the group stages of the ICC 2026 T20 World Cup? Sri Lanka, in the group stages of the ICC 2026 T20 World Cup, will take on Ireland and Zimbabwe in Colombo, while their matches against Australia and Oman will take place in Pallekele.