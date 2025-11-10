Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / We still have three months to get where we want to be: Gambhir on T20 WC

We still have three months to get where we want to be: Gambhir on T20 WC

Gautam Gambhir reiterated his philosophy of handing out tough assignments to individuals to understand the depth of their character.

Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian cricket team is not where it "wants to be" in terms of its preparations for next year's T20 World Cup yet but head coach Gautam Gambhir says there is enough time in hand to get there.

In a brief teaser of his interview with 'bcci.tv', Gambhir also stressed on the importance of fitness.

"It has been a very transparent dressing room, it has been a very honest dressing room and that is how we want this dressing room to be. I think we still aren't where we want to be come the T20 World Cup," he said in the 46-second clip which will be followed by the full interview later in the day. 

"Hopefully guys know the importance of being fit. We still have three months to be where we want to be," he added.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka in February-March next year. India are the defending champions.

He reiterated his philosophy of handing out tough assignments to individuals to understand the depth of their character.

"Throw guys in the deep sea, as simple as it can get. We did the same with Shubman (Gill) as well when he was appointed as Test captain," he said.

Gill pulled off an inspired batting performance in his maiden Test series, against England, as captain. The Indian team under him drew the series 2-2 after every match stretched to the fifth day with fortunes oscillating wildly throughout.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Gautam GambhirCricket NewsICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story