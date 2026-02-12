T20 World Cup 2026 today's matches: SL vs OMN, NEP vs ITA, IND vs NAM

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will continue with Day 6 action on Thursday, February 12. Three big matches are scheduled again for the day, with the co-hosts Sri Lanka and India back in action in the tournament on the day. The first match of the day will see Sri Lanka take on Oman at the Pallekele Int'l cricket stadium at 11 AM IST.

In the second match of the day, Nepal will continue their tournament and will hope to bag a win this time after giving England a scare at Wankhede. They will take on debutants Italy at the same venue in Mumbai, hoping to get their first points of the tournament.

However, the biggest game of the day will be played in New Delhi when hosts India take on Namibia in a Group A clash. Suryakumar and co. will be greeted by a jam packed stadium at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as the final match of the day will see the Men in Blue try and get to the top of the table with a convincing win against Namibia. ALSO READ: Namibia captain Erasmus questions lack of night sessions ahead of IND clash With all this in mind, let’s take a closer look at what fans can expect from the three matches today.

T20 World Cup 2026: February 12 matches Sri Lanka vs Oman (Pallekele) In Match 16 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Sri Lanka will take on Oman at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. After a win against Ireland, Sri Lanka aims to move closer to Super 8 qualification, while Oman is still looking for their first win of the tournament. Sri Lanka faces injury setbacks with key players Wanindu Hasaranga and Eshan Malinga ruled out. Dushan Hemantha and Pramod Madushan have been called up as replacements. Despite these challenges, Sri Lanka is confident after their opening win, with a strong spin attack and middle order. Oman, led by Jatinder Singh, seeks to bounce back from a heavy loss to Zimbabwe.

Nepal vs Italy (Mumbai) In Match 17 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Nepal will face Italy at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After a narrow loss to England by four runs, Nepal aims for their first win of the tournament. Despite the defeat, they impressed with a strong chase, scoring 180/6, thanks to key contributions from Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, and Lokesh Bam. Nepal's bowlers will seek better control after conceding 184 runs. Italy, on the other hand, suffered a heavy defeat to Scotland, losing by 73 runs after being bowled out for 134. Captain Wayne Madsen's injury added to their struggles, but they will look for more stability and partnerships against Nepal.

India vs Namibia (New Delhi) The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 intensifies as India (IND) takes on Namibia (NAM) in Match 18 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, February 12. India enters the match full of confidence after a thrilling victory over the USA in their opening Group A match, despite early setbacks. They currently sit atop the points table. Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, had a tough start with a loss to the Netherlands but will have the advantage of familiarity with the New Delhi conditions. To challenge India, Namibia must deliver their best performance.