T20 World Cup 2026 draws largest opening-day viewership on Jio, Star Sports

The T20 World Cup 2026 has launched with record-breaking viewership, as opening-day (February 7, 2026) consumption hit a combined 14.7 billion minutes across digital and linear platforms, the biggest ever for an ICC event. This surge, reported by JioStar across JioHotstar and the Star Sports network, marks a significant jump from the 2024 edition, fuelled by India’s opening victory and enhanced broadcast innovations.

Strong surge across digital and TV platforms

Digital reach on JioHotstar climbed to more than 100 million viewers, reflecting a jump in engagement. India’s first match of the tournament generated strong traction, with television ratings increasing notably, while digital viewership nearly doubled compared to the team’s opening fixture in the previous T20 World Cup.

Broadcast innovations boost fan engagement

JioStar’s multi-language offering and technology-driven viewing options played a key role in strengthening fan experience. Coverage is being delivered by a large panel of experts across nine languages, while features such as MaxView on mobile devices and Indian Sign Language feeds aim to make the broadcast more accessible. The broadcaster in a media statement made on Wednesday said a mix of innovative presentation and competitive on-field action has helped sustain viewer interest from the first match onward.

ICC highlights growth and global reach

The ICC expressed satisfaction with the tournament’s strong early momentum, noting that the rise in viewership across both digital and television platforms reflects the scale of the sport’s popularity. The Officials emphasised that the partnership with JioStar and other commercial stakeholders has helped deliver a wider global broadcast reach, while the impressive opening-day numbers underline the growing appetite for major ICC events.