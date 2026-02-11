T20 World Cup 2026 draws largest opening-day viewership on Jio, Star Sports
The tournament's opening day registered a combined 14.7 billion minutes of consumption across digital and linear platforms, marking a sharp rise from the 2024 editionAditya Kaushik New Delhi
The T20 World Cup 2026 has launched with record-breaking viewership, as opening-day (February 7, 2026) consumption hit a combined 14.7 billion minutes across digital and linear platforms, the biggest ever for an ICC event. This surge, reported by JioStar across JioHotstar and the Star Sports network, marks a significant jump from the 2024 edition, fuelled by India’s opening victory and enhanced broadcast innovations.
Strong surge across digital and TV platforms
Digital reach on JioHotstar climbed to more than 100 million viewers, reflecting a jump in engagement. India’s first match of the tournament generated strong traction, with television ratings increasing notably, while digital viewership nearly doubled compared to the team’s opening fixture in the previous T20 World Cup.
Broadcast innovations boost fan engagement
JioStar’s multi-language offering and technology-driven viewing options played a key role in strengthening fan experience. Coverage is being delivered by a large panel of experts across nine languages, while features such as MaxView on mobile devices and Indian Sign Language feeds aim to make the broadcast more accessible. The broadcaster in a media statement made on Wednesday said a mix of innovative presentation and competitive on-field action has helped sustain viewer interest from the first match onward.
ICC highlights growth and global reach
The ICC expressed satisfaction with the tournament’s strong early momentum, noting that the rise in viewership across both digital and television platforms reflects the scale of the sport’s popularity. The Officials emphasised that the partnership with JioStar and other commercial stakeholders has helped deliver a wider global broadcast reach, while the impressive opening-day numbers underline the growing appetite for major ICC events.
Build-up campaigns and commercial backing
Pre-tournament promotions, including collaborative campaigns featuring Indian cricket stars, contributed to the early buzz around the event. JioStar’s coverage is supported by a wide range of commercial partners spanning multiple industries, reinforcing the tournament’s strong sponsorship ecosystem as it progresses through the group stage.