T20 World Cup boycott was a collective decision of players & board: Nazrul

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and players collectively decided to boycott the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for “national dignity” and not because of a government directive, the country’s sports adviser Asif Nazrul has said.

Nazrul clarifies stance on boycott

Nazrul had earlier said that security concerns raised by the government were the primary reason behind Bangladesh’s refusal to play their matches in India. However, he has now underlined that the cricketers and the board were equally involved in the decision-making process. According to him, the players accepted sacrifices in the larger interest of the nation’s safety and integrity, dismissing suggestions of regret over missing the global event