India vs Namibia Playing 11 news: Who will replace Abhishek in India's 11?

India’s explosive opener Abhishek Sharma is likely to miss India's second match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after being hospitalised with a stomach infection. Abhishek did not attend the team’s practice session in New Delhi on Tuesday, and it has now emerged that he has been admitted to a private hospital for the past two days.

“Abhishek has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to stomach infection,” PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying. “Some tests are being done to ascertain the problem. It is still not clear whether he will be discharged today. But match against Namibia looks doubtful as of now.”

Samson could open if Abhishek misses out If Abhishek is ruled out, India could turn to Sanju Samson as an opening option. Samson, who had earlier been replaced by Ishan Kishan as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter following a lean patch against New Zealand last month. Ten Doeschate admitted India’s selection plans hinge heavily on Abhishek’s recovery. “We’re waiting on Abhi’s fitness more than anything and that’ll open up, again, a few different combinations,” he said. However, during the nets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Samson did not look at his best. In the open net session, he went for only one big hit and was seen getting a massage on his right arm. He also did some knocking with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.

ALSO READ: India vs Namibia: Abhishek still unwell, Bumrah and Sundar train in Delhi The final update on Samson is still awaited and the uncertainty around who will partner Ishan Kishan could be finally end after India's optional practice session and pre-match press conference today. Abhishek’s illness first surfaced during USA match Abhishek’s health concerns were first noticed during India’s opener against the USA in Mumbai, when he did not take the field during the chase. India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate later confirmed the batter was dealing with a stomach issue. “Abhi still has got a few issues with his tummy,” ten Doeschate had said. “We are hopeful that he’ll be available for the game in two days’ time.”

Abhishek had endured a forgettable outing in that match, falling for a first-ball duck — and now his availability itself has become a question mark. Good news for the Indian camp India’s camp finally has a reason to breathe easy. Jasprit Bumrah, the pace spearhead who missed the opening ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against the USA due to illness, is set to return for Thursday’s clash against Namibia in Delhi. Bumrah trained at full intensity on Tuesday, bowling at full tilt and showing no signs of discomfort, in what will come as a major boost for a side eager to tighten its grip on Group proceedings.