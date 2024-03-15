T20 World Cup: Why Dale Steyn wants Virat Kohli to score big in IPL 2024?

Amid rumours about Virat Kohli's place in India's T20 World Cup squad, former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn on Friday, March 15, said that Virat Kohli must score big in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to make sure that he enters coveted tournament feeling confident about his place in the side.

"Extremely important for Kohli to score big this season," Steyn said in a press conference ahead of the announcement of the Star Sports' commentary panel for the IPL 2024.





ALSO READ: IPL 2024: What will be MS Dhoni's role in Chennai Super Kings this season? "Some players have leapfrogged Kohli since he has played any cricket since January and when you take a team to the World Cup, you want the players who have scored runs already in big tournament," Steyn stressed upon why Kohli’s place would be in danger if he didn’t score big in the IPL.

Kohli, 35, did not participate in the India vs England 5-match Test series for personal reasons but is touted to play in the IPL.

However, there have been rumours circulating in social media that BCCI is pressuring the senior men’s selection committee as well as the team management to pick players purely on the winnability factor rather than by looking at what they have done in the past.

What has Virat Kohli done for India in T20 World Cups?

Kohli, who has 1141 runs in 27 games, is the leading run-score in the history of T20 World Cups. He has been India’s top scorer in the 2014, 2016 and 2022 T20 World Cups. Therefore to discard him altogether from the T20 set-up while Rohit Sharma keeps playing could be a difficult ask for the selectors.

RCB will play the opening encounter of the IPL 2024 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22.

Virat Kohli stats in Indian Premier League history



Virat Kohli batting & fielding Stats YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST Career 237 34 7263 113 37.25 5586 130.02 7 50 643 234 107 0 2023 14 2 639 101* 53.25 457 139.82 2 6 65 16 13 0 2022 16 1 341 73 22.73 294 115.99 0 2 32 8 9 0 2021 15 1 405 72* 28.92 339 119.46 0 3 43 9 8 0 2020 15 4 466 90* 42.36 384 121.35 0 3 23 11 3 0 2019 14 0 464 100 33.14 328 141.46 1 2 46 13 5 0 2018 14 3 530 92* 48.18 381 139.1 0 4 52 18 8 0 2017 10 0 308 64 30.8 252 122.22 0 4 23 11 6 0 2016 16 4 973 113 81.08 640 152.03 4 7 83 38 6 0 2015 16 5 505 82* 45.9 386 130.82 0 3 35 23 7 0 2014 14 1 359 73 27.61 294 122.1 0 2 23 16 7 0 2013 16 2 634 99 45.28 457 138.73 0 6 64 22 7 0 2012 16 2 364 73* 28 326 111.65 0 2 33 9 7 0 2011 16 4 557 71 46.41 460 121.08 0 4 55 16 7 0 2010 16 2 307 58 27.9 212 144.81 0 1 26 12 3 0 2009 16 2 246 50 22.36 219 112.32 0 1 22 8 9 0 2008 13 1 165 38 15 157 105.09 0 0 18 4 2 0





Meanwhile, former India pacer Irfan Pathan said that this season Kohli is expected to better his 2016 IPL performance."Kohli would be hungry to score runs given he has been out of action from past few months," Pathan added.