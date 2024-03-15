IPL 2024: What will be MS Dhoni's role in Chennai Super Kings this season?

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) is just a week away and MS Dhoni is once again ready to entertain his fans. Dhoni is ready with his vintage look, but ahead of the IPL 2024, he took to social media and kept everybody guessing about his new role.
With MS Dhoni already 42 years old, there are questions over his participation throughout the tournament.
During the unveiling of Star Sports commentary panel in a virtual press meet, former CSK batter Ambati Rayudu highlighted the fact Dhoni can give other players a chance to lead the team into the tournament.
"If Dhoni is playing his last season this year, then IPL 2024 is going to be a transition year. With the Impact player rule in place, Dhoni could choose to opt that option," Rayudu added.
Rayudu also revealed that Dhoni took injections in order to play in IPL 2023.
MS Dhoni stats in IPL
|MS Dhoni Batting & Fielding Stats in Indian Premier League history
|YEAR
|MAT
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|Catches
|Stumping
|Career
|250
|87
|5082
|84*
|38.79
|3739
|135.92
|0
|24
|349
|239
|142
|42
|2023
|16
|8
|104
|32*
|26
|57
|182.46
|0
|0
|3
|10
|7
|3
|2022
|14
|6
|232
|50*
|33.14
|188
|123.4
|0
|1
|21
|10
|9
|0
|2021
|16
|4
|114
|18*
|16.28
|107
|106.54
|0
|0
|12
|3
|13
|0
|2020
|14
|4
|200
|47*
|25
|172
|116.27
|0
|0
|16
|7
|15
|1
|2019
|15
|7
|416
|84*
|83.2
|309
|134.62
|0
|3
|22
|23
|11
|5
|2018
|16
|9
|455
|79*
|75.83
|302
|150.66
|0
|3
|24
|30
|11
|3
|2017
|16
|4
|290
|61*
|26.36
|250
|116
|0
|1
|15
|16
|10
|3
|2016
|14
|5
|284
|64*
|40.57
|210
|135.23
|0
|1
|18
|14
|8
|4
|2015
|17
|5
|372
|53
|31
|305
|121.96
|0
|1
|27
|17
|8
|3
|2014
|16
|10
|371
|57*
|74.2
|250
|148.4
|0
|1
|22
|20
|3
|1
|2013
|18
|5
|461
|67*
|41.9
|283
|162.89
|0
|4
|32
|25
|15
|2
|2012
|19
|5
|358
|51*
|29.83
|278
|128.77
|0
|1
|26
|9
|12
|2
|2011
|16
|4
|392
|70*
|43.55
|247
|158.7
|0
|2
|25
|23
|5
|5
|2010
|13
|2
|287
|66*
|31.88
|210
|136.66
|0
|2
|26
|8
|5
|6
|2009
|14
|5
|332
|58*
|41.5
|261
|127.2
|0
|2
|22
|9
|4
|4
|2008
|16
|4
|414
|65
|41.4
|310
|133.54
|0
|2
|38
|15
|6
|0
Who could lead CSK in MS Dhoni's absence?
Ruturaj Gaikwad is regarded as future captain for Chennai. Given Ravindra Jadeja already snubbed from the captaincy role two seasons back, the all-rounder is not expected to get the job Chennai Super Kings.