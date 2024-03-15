IPL 2024: What will be MS Dhoni's role in Chennai Super Kings this season?

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) is just a week away and MS Dhoni is once again ready to entertain his fans. Dhoni is ready with his vintage look, but ahead of the IPL 2024, he took to social media and kept everybody guessing about his new role.

With MS Dhoni already 42 years old, there are questions over his participation throughout the tournament.

During the unveiling of Star Sports commentary panel in a virtual press meet, former CSK batter Ambati Rayudu highlighted the fact Dhoni can give other players a chance to lead the team into the tournament.

"If Dhoni is playing his last season this year, then IPL 2024 is going to be a transition year. With the Impact player rule in place, Dhoni could choose to opt that option," Rayudu added.

Rayudu also revealed that Dhoni took injections in order to play in IPL 2023.







MS Dhoni stats in IPL



MS Dhoni Batting & Fielding Stats in Indian Premier League history YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S Catches Stumping Career 250 87 5082 84* 38.79 3739 135.92 0 24 349 239 142 42 2023 16 8 104 32* 26 57 182.46 0 0 3 10 7 3 2022 14 6 232 50* 33.14 188 123.4 0 1 21 10 9 0 2021 16 4 114 18* 16.28 107 106.54 0 0 12 3 13 0 2020 14 4 200 47* 25 172 116.27 0 0 16 7 15 1 2019 15 7 416 84* 83.2 309 134.62 0 3 22 23 11 5 2018 16 9 455 79* 75.83 302 150.66 0 3 24 30 11 3 2017 16 4 290 61* 26.36 250 116 0 1 15 16 10 3 2016 14 5 284 64* 40.57 210 135.23 0 1 18 14 8 4 2015 17 5 372 53 31 305 121.96 0 1 27 17 8 3 2014 16 10 371 57* 74.2 250 148.4 0 1 22 20 3 1 2013 18 5 461 67* 41.9 283 162.89 0 4 32 25 15 2 2012 19 5 358 51* 29.83 278 128.77 0 1 26 9 12 2 2011 16 4 392 70* 43.55 247 158.7 0 2 25 23 5 5 2010 13 2 287 66* 31.88 210 136.66 0 2 26 8 5 6 2009 14 5 332 58* 41.5 261 127.2 0 2 22 9 4 4 2008 16 4 414 65 41.4 310 133.54 0 2 38 15 6 0 *IPL official website *IPL official website

Who could lead CSK in MS Dhoni's absence?

Ruturaj Gaikwad is regarded as future captain for Chennai. Given Ravindra Jadeja already snubbed from the captaincy role two seasons back, the all-rounder is not expected to get the job Chennai Super Kings.