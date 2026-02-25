T20 World Cup: Will Kuldeep Yadav get a place in India's XI vs Zimbabwe?

Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has offered a candid assessment of Kuldeep Yadav’s prospects in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. According to Kotak, the team’s emphasis on batting depth is the main reason Kuldeep has not been a regular fixture in the playing XI.

Ever since Gautam Gambhir took charge of team selection, the strategy has leaned heavily toward including all-rounders. Gambhir believes that in T20 cricket, the ability to contribute with both bat and ball often outweighs the value of specialist players. This approach has led to selections favoring versatile bowlers like Harshit Rana, who can also make a difference with the bat.

Kotak explained: "I personally think it is difficult Because in T20 game you want batting till 8 also. So if number 8, if you are thinking about the spinner, then you will obviously think about an all-rounder. So 7 batters, I think any team would normally prefer number 8 all-rounder or a person who can score 30-40 runs if required, because so many times on this wicket, so far it has not been the case but if you are chasing 200-220 and if you're 150-6, you would think that all-rounder can get that 20 runs and create a partnership and win you the game. It is not difficult to play two wrist spinners." said Kotak.

"Same situation with Siraj also, he also bowled well, But end of the day only 11 can play. So you try and keep that balance what team requires and pick the best 11. So they all are obviously outstanding players but only 11 can play. So according to the situation and according to the team balance, obviously we will try and pick the 11." he further added. Current Spinner Setup India currently relies on Varun Chakravarthy as a specialist spinner, while the second spinner spot rotates between Axar Patel and Washington Sundar. Both Axar and Washington offer valuable batting contributions, fitting the team’s requirement for depth.

Chidambaram pitch and three-spinner strategy India’s upcoming game against Zimbabwe national cricket team will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The pitch in Chennai is known to assist spinners, providing turn and grip, which could tempt the team management to play three spinners. However, key pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are indispensable, while Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube’s recent struggles make their selection risky. If three spinners are chosen, the most likely change could be Axar Patel replacing Rinku Singh. Rinku Singh’s temporary absence Rinku Singh had to leave the camp temporarily to attend to a family emergency. Kotak confirmed that he is expected to rejoin the team before the Zimbabwe match. His absence, however, could allow Washington Sundar to retain his spot, as India may need the additional spin option in Chennai.