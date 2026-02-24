T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2 updated points table: PAK, ENG, SL, NZ rankings

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 10:44 PM IST
England became first team to qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal after Harry Brook's men defeated Pakistan by 2 wickets at Pallekele Stadium in Kandy in Super 8 Group 2 match on Tuesday.
Brook smashed 100 off 51 balls with the help of 10 fours and four maximums to help England chase down Pakistan's 164 for nine with five balls to spare and register their second consecutive win in the Super 8 stage.
Will Jacks (28) provided great support to Brook.
For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (4/30) and Usman Tariq (2/31) picked up the wickets.
Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan scored 63 off 45 balls, while Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman made 25 each to help Pakistan post the total after electing to bat.
Liam Dawson (3/24), Jamie Overton (2/26) and Jofra Archer (2/32) were the main wicket-takers for England.
Group 2 of the Super 8, consists of Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand