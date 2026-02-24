Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2 updated points table: PAK, ENG, SL, NZ rankings

T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2 updated points table: PAK, ENG, SL, NZ rankings

A 2-wicket win courtesy of a Harry Brook hundred for England on the night meant that the Three Lions have confirmed their qualification into the semi-final with 2 wins in as many games.

T20 WC Super 8 Group 2 points table
T20 WC Super 8 Group 2 points table
Shashwat Nishant New delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 10:44 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
England became first team to qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal after Harry Brook's men defeated Pakistan by 2 wickets at Pallekele Stadium in Kandy in Super 8 Group 2 match on Tuesday.   
Brook smashed 100 off 51 balls with the help of 10 fours and four maximums to help England chase down Pakistan's 164 for nine with five balls to spare and register their second consecutive win in the Super 8 stage.
 
Will Jacks (28) provided great support to Brook.
 
For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (4/30) and Usman Tariq (2/31) picked up the wickets.
 
Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan scored 63 off 45 balls, while Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman made 25 each to help Pakistan post the total after electing to bat.
 
Liam Dawson (3/24), Jamie Overton (2/26) and Jofra Archer (2/32) were the main wicket-takers for England.
    Group 2 of the Super 8, consists of Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand 
   
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 points table
Position Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 England (Q) 2 2 0 0 4 1.491
2 New Zealand 1 0 1 1 1 0
3 Pakistan 2 0 1 1 1 0.461
4 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 -2.55
   
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 fixtures and results
Match No. Date Fixture Venue Time (IST) Result
41 Feb 21, 2026 Pakistan vs New Zealand Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium 19:00:00 Match abandoned
42 Feb 22, 2026 England vs Sri Lanka Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 15:00:00 England beat Sri Lanka by 51 runs
45 Feb 24, 2026 England vs Pakistan Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 19:00:00 England win by 2 wickets
46 Feb 25, 2026 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium 19:00:00 TBA
49 Feb 27, 2026 England vs New Zealand Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium 19:00:00 TBA
50 Feb 28, 2026 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 19:00:00 TBA
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: England vs Pakistan preview, toss time, streaming

T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 1 Points Table: IND, SA, ZIM, WI rankings

How the result of Zim vs WI match affect India's SF qualification chances?

Zimbabwe vs West Indies HIGHLIGHTS T20 WC Super 8: WI crush ZIM by 107 runs in Mumbai

England in a very good place: Liam Dawson ahead of Pakistan clash

Topics :Cricket NewsICC T20 World CupPakistan cricket teamEngland cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamSri Lanka cricket team

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 9:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story