T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2 updated points table: PAK, ENG, SL, NZ rankings

Brook smashed 100 off 51 balls with the help of 10 fours and four maximums to help England chase down Pakistan's 164 for nine with five balls to spare and register their second consecutive win in the Super 8 stage.

Will Jacks (28) provided great support to Brook.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (4/30) and Usman Tariq (2/31) picked up the wickets.

Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan scored 63 off 45 balls, while Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman made 25 each to help Pakistan post the total after electing to bat. Liam Dawson (3/24), Jamie Overton (2/26) and Jofra Archer (2/32) were the main wicket-takers for England. Group 2 of the Super 8, consists of Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Super 8: ENG vs PAK pitch report and Pallekele Stadium stats T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 points table Position Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 England (Q) 2 2 0 0 4 1.491 2 New Zealand 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 Pakistan 2 0 1 1 1 0.461 4 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 -2.55 T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 fixtures and results Match No. Date Fixture Venue Time (IST) Result 41 Feb 21, 2026 Pakistan vs New Zealand Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium 19:00:00 Match abandoned 42 Feb 22, 2026 England vs Sri Lanka Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 15:00:00 England beat Sri Lanka by 51 runs 45 Feb 24, 2026 England vs Pakistan Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 19:00:00 England win by 2 wickets 46 Feb 25, 2026 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium 19:00:00 TBA 49 Feb 27, 2026 England vs New Zealand Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium 19:00:00 TBA 50 Feb 28, 2026 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 19:00:00 TBA

