Friday, November 07, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / What's new on OTT: Maharani 4, Baramulla, Frankenstein headline lineup

What's new on OTT: Maharani 4, Baramulla, Frankenstein headline lineup

This Friday's OTT releases, which range from Frankenstein to Maharani 4, provide a variety of engaging content, including both new dramas and exciting mysteries. Check your sorted upcoming weekend

OTT releases this week on Oct 7, 2025

OTT releases this week on Oct 7, 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OTT Release This Week:  The streaming services are preparing to make your weekend more memorable as it draws near. This week's OTT releases are jam-packed with exciting mysteries and gripping dramas to keep you occupied all weekend. 
 
Therefore, you have come to the perfect spot if you are searching for some great films or television shows to watch in one sitting this weekend. 
 
All of this week's major OTT launches on well-known platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, and others, will be covered in detail in this article. Now, let us get started without further ado.

Top 5 OTT releases to watch this weekend

Maharani Season 4
 
Release Date: Nov 7th, 2025
OTT Platform: Sony LIV
Genre: Political Drama
Cast: Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar Singh, Pramod Pathak
 
The plot of Maharani Season 4, which is based on the political events of the 1990s, centres on Rani Bhart (played by Huma Queresh), who plans to challenge the prime minister to establish her authority and protect her state of Bihar. 
 
Her path after relocating to Delhi and engaging in political conflicts while carefully using her authority will be examined throughout the season. It is anticipated that the scenes would be dramatic and full of political drama.
 
Baramulla
 
Release Date: Nov 7th, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Supernatural Horror, Thriller
Cast: Manav Kaul, Bhasha Sumbli, Masoom Mumtaz Khan
 
Baramulla, a psychological mystery thriller film written and directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, centres on DSP Ridwaan Sayyed (Manav Kaul), an honest police officer who investigates the disappearance of females in the Baramulla valley. 
 
The intrigue grows as he investigates the matter more and learns some startling, unexpected facts. When his kids start having eerie encounters, the case gets more complicated. There are no words to describe what happens next.
 
Frankenstein
 
Release Date: Nov 7th, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Horror, Sci-Fi
Cast: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Christopher Waltz
 
This film, which was written and directed by Academy Award winner Guillermo Del Toro, centres on Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but conceited scientist who conducts a horrifying experiment in which he raises the dead to life. His creation, born out of obsession, soon becomes a source of horror and tragedy. 
 
Maxton Hall Season 2
 
Release Date: Nov 7th, 2025
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Romance, Drama
Cast: Damian Hardung, Harriet Herbig-Matten, Sonja Weiber, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo
 
The second season of Maxton Hall will begin immediately following James's mother's passing. The viewers will follow James's epic journey this season as he navigates his grief and the family's demand to take over the company. He will also regain his affection while Ruby concentrates on building her profession and preserving her peace.
 
Thode Door Thode Paas
 
Release Date: Nov 7th, 2025
OTT Platform: Zee 5
Genre: Drama
Cast: Pankaj Kapoor, Mona Singh, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Sartaaj Kakkar
 
This family drama offers a contemporary perspective on the value of family discussions. Pankaj Kapoor, the patriarch of the Mehta family, will issue a challenge to his family members: for the next six months, they must all abstain from using their phones.  
 
A reward of Rs 1 crore will be given for the successful completion of the task. The family will undoubtedly start to get closer and recover what was lost as they take on the challenge.
 

 

 

More From This Section

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif blessed with a baby boy

B-town couple Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif blessed with a baby boy

Stranger Things Season 5

Stranger Things Season 5: When & where to watch 'the Upside Down' online?

Bad Girl OTT release

Bad Girl OTT release: When & where to watch Vetrimaaran's film online?

Baahubali: The Epic box office collection

Baahubali: The Epic box office collection day 5: Prabhas film earns ₹25 cr

diane ladd

Diane Ladd, acclaimed actor and three-time Oscar nominee, dies at 89

Topics : OTT users OTT platforms OTT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon