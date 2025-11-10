Groww IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) is expected to be finalised on Monday, November 10, 2025. The mainline public offering concluded on Friday, November 7, 2025, and received a decent response from investors.
As per the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO was subscribed 17.6 times, with bids for 6.4 billion shares against the 364.77 million shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) drove the demand, subscribing 22.02 times their allocated portion. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed at 14.2 times, while the retail investor portion saw a subscription of 9.43 times.
After the allotment is completed, investors can check their allotment status on the NSE and BSE websites or via MUFG Intime India, the IPO registrar. CATCH LENSKART SHARE PRICE LISTING UPDATES LIVE
Steps to check Groww IPO allotment status on BSE:
- Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity
- Choose 'Billionbrains Garage Ventures' from the list of IPOs
- Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
- Complete the captcha verification displayed on the page
- Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status
Steps to check Groww IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime:
- Visit the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment portal - in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
- From the dropdown menu, select Billionbrains Garage Ventures under the list of IPOs
- Enter your Application Number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or Account Number/IFSC
- Click Submit to view your IPO allotment status
Groww IPO GMP
According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures were trading at ₹104 per share in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹4 or 4 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹95 to ₹100. ALSO READ | Can PhysicsWallah IPO ace the market test? Check key strengths, risks here
Groww IPO listing date
Groww IPO opened for public subscription on Wednesday, November 4, and closed on Friday, November 7, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the respective demat accounts on November 11. Shares of Billionbrains Garage (Groww) are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.
MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar for the public issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are acting as the book-running lead managers for the issue.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹152.5 crore from the fresh issue for cloud infrastructure, ₹225 crore for marketing and brand building, ₹205 crore to boost its NBFC arm GCS, and ₹167.5 crore for its subsidiary GIT’s MTF business. The remaining funds will go toward potential acquisitions and general corporate purposes.