What if South Africa vs India final get washed out on June 29, reserve day?

The weather in Bridgetown, Barbados, has been the talk of the town ever since India reached the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 after a rain-hit semi-final win against England in Guyana. Now, the final, scheduled for Saturday, June 29, is under threat of a hurricane which could form as early as Saturday night and might ruin the reserve day for the final, i.e. Sunday, June 30.

ALSO READ: LIVE | IND vs SA Final: Barbados weather forecast & hourly rain prediction A storm has been growing in the Caribbean region north of Venezuela and southeast of Puerto Rico. However, this system "became a tropical storm late Friday when its sustained winds reached 39 miles per hour," according to a report in the New York Times.

It has been further predicted that this Atlantic storm named 'Beryl' could become a peril for the finale of the T20 World Cup 2024 as it could turn into the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2024 season. It is said to be heading towards Barbados and might hit the country's shores by Saturday night.

How could storm Beryl disturb the T20 World Cup 2024 final?

At 74 mph., a storm becomes a hurricane, and by 4:00 am local time in the Windward Islands, the speed of the Beryl storm had picked up to 50 miles per hour. If it continues to grow, around 100-150 mm of rainfall is expected in Barbados between Saturday and Sunday night.

Therefore, if the South Africa vs India final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 doesn't get completed by Saturday evening, it might be washed out completely.

What will happen if the match is washed out on the scheduled and reserve day?

In that case, both South Africa and India will be named joint winners of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. A similar situation occurred during the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 when both India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners after the match was washed out in Colombo