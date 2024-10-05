AUS W vs SL W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 3 PM IST today
Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
The 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is officially underway in the UAE and will witness the defending champions Australia take on the Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka in their Group A match at the Sharjah Cricket Ground today.
Both teams will be hoping to get their tournament started on a high, with tournament favourites Australia being led by Alyssa Healy. Sri Lanka skipper Athapaththu will be hoping to spring a surprise on the Aussies today in what will be a good contest of cricket on a hot and sunny day in Sharjah.
Australia World Cup veteran Ellyse Perry will also be featuring for the champions in what will be her 9th T20 World Cup. She already has 6 titles to her name and will be looking to book her 7th this year.
Australia women vs Sri Lanka women head-to-head in T20 internationals
In the seven T20 international matches between the two sides, Australia have emerged victorious every single time against the Lankans.
Total Matches: 7
AUS-W Won: 7
SL-W Won: 0
No Result: 0
2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Australia women vs Sri Lanka women live streaming details
When will Australia women vs Sri Lanka women Group A match be played in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup?
The Group A clash between AUS-W and SL-W will be played on Saturday, October 5.
What time will Australia women vs Sri Lanka women Group A match be played in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup?
The Group A clash between AUS-W and SL-W will start at 3:30 PM IST in Dubai.
Where to watch the live telecast of Australia women vs Sri Lanka women Group A match in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in India?
The live telecast of AUS-W vs SL-W will be available on Star Sports networks in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of Australia women vs Sri Lanka women Group A match in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in India?
The live streaming of AUS-W vs SL-W will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
2:12 PM
Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE UPDATES: Aussies seeking 7th title this year!
Australia are coming into the tournament hoping to win their record-extending 7th title this year and will be the team to beat in this tournament as well.
2:05 PM
Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE UPDATES: Defending champions to begin campaign
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Australia vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup encounter. Defending champions Australia will be opening their campaign against Asian champions Sri Lanka at Sharjah Cricket Ground. Action starts at 3:30 PM.
First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 2:00 PM IST