ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Full list of winners & runners-up with captains









Check New Zealand women vs South Africa women final full scorecard

Both South Africa and New Zealand have qualified for the finals in the T20 before, but failed to cross the last hurdle and had to settle for the second place.



ICC Women’s T20 World Cup winners and runners-up Here’s a look at the winners of the previous eight editions of the tournament, and those who finished at the second place. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In the final of the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final, New Zealand defeated South Africa bu 32 runs on Sunday in Dubai to lift their maiden ICC title.





ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 1st Test: 3 to 4 hours of bad cricket cost us, says Rohit Sharma The first edition of the tournament was held in 2009, where Charlotte Edwards led the English side to ultimate glory against Aimee Watkins’ New Zealand. In the second edition in 2010, it was Alex Blackwell’s Australia who once again broke the hearts of the Kiwis in the final. Australia went on to win the next two editions under Jodie Fields and Meg Lanning in 2012 and 2014, respectively, with Charlotte Edwards’ England finishing second on both occasions.

More From This Section

In the 2016 edition of the tournament, Stafanie Taylor-led West Indies stunned Meg Lanniled Australia in the final to lift their maiden title. Australia made a strong comeback as skipper Meg Lanning once again led them to victory in the next three editions against Heather Knight’s England in 2018, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India in 2020, and Sune Luus-led South Africa in 2023.

The 2024 edition of the competition will be the first time since the inaugural edition that Australia will not feature in the final.

Full list of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup winners, runners-up, and their respective captains



