ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Full list of winners & runners-up with captains

The first edition of the tournament was held in 2009, where Charlotte Edwards led the English side to ultimate glory against Aimee Watkins’ New Zealand. In the second edition in 2010, it was Alex Blackwell’s Australia who once again broke the hearts of the Kiwis in the final. Australia went on to win the next two editions under Jodie Fields and Meg Lanning in 2012 and 2014, respectively, with Charlotte Edwards’ England finishing second on both occasions.
In the 2016 edition of the tournament, Stafanie Taylor-led West Indies stunned Meg Lanniled Australia in the final to lift their maiden title. Australia made a strong comeback as skipper Meg Lanning once again led them to victory in the next three editions against Heather Knight’s England in 2018, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India in 2020, and Sune Luus-led South Africa in 2023.
The 2024 edition of the competition will be the first time since the inaugural edition that Australia will not feature in the final.
Full list of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup winners, runners-up, and their respective captains