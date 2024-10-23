Chad Bowes to Head: Full list of fastest double century in List A cricket

New Zealand's hard-hitting batter Chad Bowes made history on Wednesday by scoring a double century in just 103 balls during a Ford Trophy match. The South African-born batter achieved the remarkable feat while playing for Canterbury against Otago, setting a new record for the fastest double century in 50-over cricket. Bowes' explosive innings came to an end when he was dismissed for 205 off 110 deliveries. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Who held the previous record for the fastest double century in List A cricket? The previous record was held by Travis Head, who scored a double century for South Australia against Queensland in the 2021-22 Marsh Cup. Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan also came close to the record with his 277 against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Jagadeesan and Head had reached their respective double hundreds in 114 balls.



Top 10 batters who scored fastest double century in List A cricket Balls Taken Name Team Opposition Venue Year 103 Chad Bowes Canterbury Otago Christchurch 2024 114 Travis Head South Australia Queensland Adelaide 2021 114 Narayan Jagadeesan Tamil Nadu Arunachal Pradesh Bengaluru 2022 117 Travis Head South Australia Western Australia Sydney 2015 123 Ben Duckett England Lions Sri Lanka A Canterbury 2016 126 Jamie How Central Districts Northern Districts Hamilton 2013 126 Ishan Kishan India Bangladesh Chittagong 2022 128 D'Arcy Short Western Australia Queensland Sydney 2018 128 Glenn Maxwell Australia Afghanistan Mumbai 2023 129 Prithvi Shaw Northamptonshire Somerset Northampton 2023



Who is Chad Bowes?

Chad Bowes, who recently missed out on selection for New Zealand's white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, raced to his century in just 53 balls, narrowly missing Ross Taylor's record of the fastest hundred in the Ford Trophy (49 balls). Bowes reached his half-century in just 26 balls.

Playing in his 100th List A match, Bowes smashed 27 fours and seven sixes, helping Canterbury post 343 for 9 after being put in to bat at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Canterbury then bowled out Otago for 103, securing a dominant 240-run victory.





The 32-year-old Bowes, born in Benoni, South Africa, also became the first player since Jamie How to score a double century in the tournament’s history. How had scored 222 for Central Stags during the 2012-13 edition of the Ford Trophy.

This was Bowes' highest List A score, surpassing his previous best of 126. Known for his aggressive batting at the top of the order, Bowes has also featured in a few One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals for New Zealand.



Fastest double centuries in ODIs Balls Batsman Match Venue Year 126 Ishan Kishan India vs Bangladesh Chattogram 2022 128 Glenn Maxwell Australia vs Afghanistan Wankhede 2023 136 Pathum Nissanka Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Pallekele 2024 138 Chris Gayle West Indies vs Zimbabwe Canberra 2014 140 Virender Sehwag India vs West Indies Indore 2011 145 Shubman Gill India vs New Zealand Hyderabad 2023 147 Sachin Tendulkar India vs South Africa Gwalior 2010 148 Fakhar Zaman Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Bulawayo 2018 151 Rohit Sharma India vs Sri Lanka Kolkata 2014 151 Rohit Sharma India vs Sri Lanka Mohali 2017 153 Martin Guptill New Zealand vs West Indies Wellington 2015 156 Rohit Sharma India vs Australia Bangalore 2013

Fastest double hundreds in Test cricket (by balls faced) Balls Player Match Location Year 153 Nathan Astle New Zealand v England Christchurch 2002 163 Ben Stokes England v South Africa Cape Town 2016 168 Virender Sehwag India v Sri Lanka Mumbai 2009 182 Virender Sehwag India v Pakistan Lahore 2006 186 Brendon McCullum New Zealand v Pakistan Sharjah 2014 194 Virender Sehwag India v South Africa Chennai 2008 207 Ollie Pope England v Ireland Lord's 2023 211 Hershel Gibbs South Africa v Pakistan Cape Town 2003 211 LRPL Taylor New Zealand v Bangladesh Wellington 2019 212 Adam Gilchrist Australia v South Africa Johannesburg 2002



(With PTI inputs)