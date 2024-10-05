Poonam Yadav backs India to bounce back in 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

After the Indian women's cricket team's disappointing start to the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE, where New Zealand defeated them by 58 runs, cricketer Poonam Yadav interacted with the media to discuss the team's performance and its path forward in the tournament. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Indian team will bounce back Speaking exclusively on Star Sports Press Room, Poonam Yadav expressed confidence that the Indian women’s team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will recover from their initial loss. Yadav emphasised that one defeat does not determine the outcome of a tournament. She said, "The Indian women's team will bounce back because, after a big loss in the first match, as an Indian, you always come back stronger. The team will learn a lot from this first loss and make a strong comeback."

She also stressed the importance of improving the team's net run rate in the upcoming matches, explaining that decisive victories would be crucial to keeping their tournament hopes alive.

Similarities in playing conditions

Poonam Yadav discussed the playing conditions in the UAE, noting that they are similar to those in India, making it easier for the team to adjust. She said, "Whenever a team goes to play a match, you have time for preparation. You settle in, adjust to the heat, and understand the wicket conditions. The wickets here are similar to those in India."

This comparison highlights that weather and pitch conditions in the UAE should not pose a major challenge for the Indian side, allowing them to focus on refining their strategies and execution.

Focusing on bowling all-rounders

Yadav also offered insights into the team’s composition, suggesting a greater emphasis on bowling all-rounders over batting all-rounders. She explained that while Australia’s team tends to favour batting all-rounders, India’s strength has always been its bowling, particularly its spinners. "A quality all-rounder who can contribute 30-35 runs in critical situations is crucial," she said.

Yadav believes that prioritising quality spinners could help the team restrict the opposition’s runs, while batting all-rounders could provide depth to chase high totals when necessary.

Batting order for Jemimah and Harmanpreet

Poonam Yadav also spoke about the ideal batting order for key players Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur. She suggested that Jemimah should bat at No. 3, making use of fielding restrictions, while Harmanpreet, with her big-hitting ability, should bat at No. 4.