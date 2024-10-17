Women's T20 WC Semi-final: AUS-W vs SA-W live time, playing 11, streaming

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 has reached the business end as defending champions Australia take on South Africa in the first semi-final of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Group A toppers Australia will be looking to book their 4th consecutive final this year.

South Africa, who finished as Group B runners-up, have the mammoth task of getting the better of the only unbeaten side left in the tournament so far. The Proteas will also be looking for revenge after last year's final defeat to the Aussies and will hope to make it to their second consecutive final this time.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Playing 11:



Australia Women Playing 11 (probable): Beth Mooney (wk), Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (c), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

South Africa Women Playing 11 (probable): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Suné Luus, Chloé Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head



Australia have been the better side against the Proteas over the years, winning 9 out of 10 times they have faced each other in T20Is. South Africa only have one win to their name.

Total Matches: 10

AUS-W Won: 9

SA-W Won: 1

No Result: 0

Australia-W and South Africa-W full squads:

Australia-W squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck.

South Africa-W squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the AUS-W vs SA-W T20 WC semi-final match take place?

The AUS-W vs SA-W T20 WC match will take place on Thursday, October 17.

At what time will the AUS-W vs SA-W T20 WC semi-final match live toss take place on October 17?

The live toss for the AUS-W vs SA-W T20 WC match on October 17 will take place at 7 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between AUS-W and SA-W in the T20 WC semi-final start on October 17?

The AUS-W vs SA-W T20 WC match on October 17 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the AUS-W vs SA-W T20 WC semi-final match in India?

The live telecast for the AUS-W vs SA-W T20 WC match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the AUS-W vs SA-W T20 WC semi-final match in India?

The live streaming of the AUS-W vs SA-W T20 WC match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.