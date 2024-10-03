Women's T20 World Cup 2024: PAK-W vs SL-W live time, playing 11, streaming

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is set to begin on October 3 with the second match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. Both sides will be looking to begin their campaign with a morale-boosting win on the day. Ten teams are participating in the tournament, all competing for the chance to be crowned world champions this year. The teams are split into two groups of five, with the top teams progressing to the semi-finals of the competition. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Neither side has ever won the T20 World Cup, and both will hope to break their drought this year, though it will be an uphill task with heavyweights Australia, India, and others in the tournament.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Playing 11:

Pakistan Women Playing 11 (probables): Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi, Aliya Riaz, G Feroza, Sidra Ameen, Sadaf Shamas, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Sana Fatima (C), Sadia Iqbal

Sri Lanka Women Playing 11 (probables): H Perera, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), H Madavi, N de Silva, Vishmi Rajapaksha, WK Dilhari, A Kanchana, Kawya Kavindi, S Kumari, I Fernando, C Atapattu (C)

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head

The two sides have met 20 times over the years, with Pakistan holding a slight edge, winning 10 matches. Sri Lanka have won 9 matches, while one match ended with no result.

Total Matches: 20

PAK-W Won: 10

SL-W Won: 9

No Result: 1

Pakistan-W and Sri Lanka-W full squads:

Pakistan-W squad: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan

Travelling reserve: Najiha Alvi (wk)

Sri Lanka-W squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana

Travelling reserve: Kaushini Nuthyangana

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the Pakistan-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match take place?

The Pakistan-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match will begin on Thursday, October 3.

At what time will the Pakistan-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC live toss take place on October 3?

The live toss for the Pakistan-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match on October 3 will take place at 7 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between Pakistan-W vs Sri Lanka-W in the T20 WC start on October 3?

The Pakistan-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match on October 3 will begin at 7:30 PM IST in the UAE.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match in India?

The live telecast for the Pakistan-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match in India?

The live streaming of the Pakistan-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.