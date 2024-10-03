Women's T20 World Cup: Bangladesh beat Scotland by 16 runs in opener

The opening match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 saw Bangladesh take all the points as they beat Scotland by 16 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on October 3.

A brilliant bowling display by the Bangladesh contingent saw them bag their first points in the table.





Deciding to bat first on a hot and humid day, Bangladesh openers didn't get a good start, losing Murshida Khatun for just 12 runs within the powerplay.

However, it was opener Shathi Rani and Sobhana Mostary's 42-run stand that gave the side some momentum going into the innings.

Scotland did come back though, as wickets at regular intervals saw Bangladesh struggle at 97/5 after 17.1 overs.

Mostary top-scored for Bangladesh with 36 runs as they set a 120-run target for their opponents on the day.

Bangladesh dismantle Scottish batting order

In reply, Bangladesh looked determined to defend their total as they picked up the early wicket of opener Saskia Horley, courtesy of a deceiving spin delivery by Fahima Khatun in the 3rd over.

Scotland looked under pressure from the start, losing their second wicket within the powerplay, with Marufa Akter picking up her first scalp of the day as Kathryn Bryce walked back to the dressing room with the score at 31/2 after the powerplay.

Scotland batters never looked at ease during the chase as regular wickets kept the run-rate on the rise, leaving them struggling at 70/5 after 14.2 overs.

Opener Sarah Bryce tried to take Scotland over the line, but her 52-ball 49* wasn't enough in the end to give them an opening win in the tournament, as Scotland were restricted to just 103/7 in their 20 overs.

Ritu Moni led the Bangladesh bowling line-up with 2 wickets to her name. Experienced bowler Nahida Khan also claimed one scalp, which took her to 100 wickets for her country in T20Is.