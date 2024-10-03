Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BAN-W vs SCO-W live time, playing 11, streaming

The 9th edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is set to begin on October 3 as Bangladesh and Scotland kickstart their campaigns in an afternoon fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The tournament was supposed to take place in Bangladesh but was later shifted to the UAE.

A total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament for a chance to be crowned the new world champions this year. Teams are divided into 2 groups of 5 and will then progress to the semi-finals of the competition.

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Playing 11:

Bangladesh Women Playing 11 (probables): Murshida Khatun, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Taj Nehar, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan

Scotland Women playing 11 (probables): Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (c), Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Ailsa Lister, Katherine Fraser, Darcey Carter, Abtaha Maqsood, Rachel Slater, Olivia Bell

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Head-to-Head

Bangladesh are the clear favourites in terms of head-to-head stats as they have won all 5 matches that have been played between the two sides over the years. This will be the 6th time these sides meet each other.

Total Matches: 5

BAN-W Won: 5

SCO-W Won: 0

No Result: 0

Bangladesh-W and Scotland-W full squads -

Bangladesh-W squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Mst Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas

Scotland-W squad: Kathryn Bryce (captain), Chloe Abel, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Saskia Horley, Lorna Jack-Brown, Ailsa Lister, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the Bangladesh-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match take place?

The Bangladesh-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match will begin on Thursday, October 3.

At what time will the Bangladesh-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match live toss take place on October 3?

The live toss for the Bangladesh-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match on October 3 will take place at 3 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between Bangladesh-W and Scotland-W in the T20 WC start on October 3?

The Bangladesh-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match on October 3 will begin at 3:30 PM IST in UAE.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Bangladesh-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match in India?

The live telecast for the Bangladesh-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match be available on the Star Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match in India?



The live streaming of the Bangladesh-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.