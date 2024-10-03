Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Biggest challenges for IND in women's T20 WC will be AUS, SL: Harbhajan

The global showpiece gets underway in the UAE from Thursday, and India are placed in Group A alongside Australia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand.

Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 3:41 PM IST
India's World Cup-winning spinner Harbhajan Singh said the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will face a tough challenge from Australia and Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

The global showpiece gets underway in the UAE from Thursday, and India are placed in Group A alongside Australia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand.

"I think India needs to be very careful when playing against Australia. Looking at this group, India has Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. But one match that I think will be a little tough is the India-Australia match," Harbhajan told Star Sports.

"Australia is a good team, even though these matches are being played in Dubai, on subcontinent pitches that might not suit them as much as their home conditions. But Australia, no matter where they play, are hard to beat. So, the biggest challenge for India may be Australia," he said.

Harbhajan's fears were not entirely misplaced as the Australia have beaten India 23 times in 32 T20Is with the 'Women in Blue' winning seven of them.

However, the 44-year-old warned India of another potential hazard on its way Sri Lanka.

The Islanders had recently trumped India in the Asia Cup final with Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama producing match-winning efforts.

"Sri Lanka, too, after their recent series win against India, will be confident when they play against India. So, that will also be a good contest."

But Harbhajan had little doubts that India have the skill sets to land their maiden ICC title.

"Team India will be the team to beat in this tournament. They have both experience and youth. Harman (captain Harmanpreet Kaur) is in good form, Smriti (Mandhana) is in good form, and Deepti (Sharma) is an unbelievable spinner.

"They are a very capable team and have been playing very good cricket. The unit looks solid. If India plays good cricket overall, I believe they will win this tournament, he noted.

The off-spinner, who has 711 international wickets, also advised the Indians to take it one match at a time, without succumbing to the big-moment pressure.

"You have to try to give your best and not take pressure. At this stage, the only thing that matters is to know yourself, and play as a unit. Results will follow.

"Don't think about the big picture; just take small steps with each match and focus on the process. I hope if they follow these things, our team will perform very well, he added.

India open their campiagn against new Zealand on Friday.


First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

