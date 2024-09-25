Women's T20 World Cup 2024: How teams qualified for the global event

A total of 10 teams are all set to feature in the 9th edition of the Women's T20 World Cup this year. Defending champions Australia will be looking to retain their title and extend their record to a 7th championship.

However, Harmanpreet Kaur's India have made their preparations this year, as the 2020 runners-up aim to clinch their maiden title. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Teams from across the globe will be competing for the title this year, each having earned their spot through different pathways to the tournament.

Teams in Women's T20 World Cup 2024 -

Bangladesh (Hosts)

Australia

South Africa

England

India

West Indies

New Zealand

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Scotland

Here’s how each team booked their berth for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024:

Bangladesh - The Bangladesh cricket team earned automatic qualification as the original hosts of the tournament, before the venue was shifted to the UAE.

Six of the 10 teams qualified based on their performances in the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup.

Australia - The defending champions won the 2023 title without losing a single match, securing one of the automatic qualification spots.

South Africa - Last year’s runners-up will be looking to take one step further this time around.

England - Having won the inaugural women's T20 World Cup in 2009, England qualified for the tournament by reaching the semi-finals in 2023, where they were eventually defeated by hosts South Africa.

India - India secured their place by qualifying for the semi-finals last year, where they were beaten in a thrilling match against eventual champions Australia.

West Indies - Finishing third in Group 2 last year, West Indies earned qualification after defeating Ireland and Pakistan in their group matches.

New Zealand - Similarly to West Indies, the Kiwis earned their World Cup spot by finishing third in their group, thanks to two wins against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan - Despite never having reached the semi-finals in their history, Pakistan qualified as the next highest-ranked side in the ICC rankings at the end of February 2023.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier took place in May, where two teams secured the final two spots in the tournament.

Sri Lanka - Having finished fourth in their World Cup group last year, Sri Lanka bounced back with a 100% record in the Group A qualifiers to earn their place.

Scotland - Scotland’s road to the tournament was even more challenging. They first faced Netherlands, Italy, and France in the European Qualifier before finishing second behind Sri Lanka in the global qualifier. Scotland won 5 out of their 6 games to earn their debut in the Women's T20 World Cup this year.