Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / WTC 2023-25 points table: Pakistan, Bangladesh, England & SL rankings

WTC 2023-25 points table: Pakistan, Bangladesh, England & SL rankings

Check ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table here

ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table
ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The race for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final has intensified, with multiple teams vying for the top two spots in the WTC points table. England, having secured back-to-back wins against Sri Lanka, are now strong contenders for the WTC 2025 final, while Sri Lanka's chances are diminishing. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, set to play India in a two-match Test series later this month, have complicated Pakistan’s position in the WTC race with their impressive performances in the two-match series in Pakistan.

Top Three Teams on ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Points Table

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Although the top of the WTC points table remains unchanged, with India, Australia, and New Zealand holding the top three positions with 68.52, 62.50, and 50 percentage points respectively, significant upheaval has occurred in the middle of the table.

England's Position on the ICC WTC Points Table

Following their series win over Sri Lanka, with one match to spare, England are making strong progress towards the final with 45 percentage points, placing them currently in fourth position.

More From This Section

Delhi Premier League 2024: Top batters, bowlers & highest individual score

Ajinkya Rahane's 192(102) keep Leicestershire alive against Glamorgan

Jonty Rhodes believes India will become stronger under coach Gautam Gambhir

Never thought I would hit 19 sixes, make a world record: Ayush Badoni

Six Indian players including Smriti Mandhana picked up by WBBL teams


South Africa and Other Teams on the WTC Points Table

South Africa has moved up one position to fifth with 38.89 percentage points. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan occupy the sixth, seventh, and eighth positions with 35, 33.33, and 22.22 percentage points respectively, while the West Indies are at the bottom of the table with 18.52 percentage points from nine matches.

WTC 2023-25 points table

WTC points table 2023-25 (updated before Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test)
Position Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Percentage Points Points
1 India 9 6 2 1 68.51% 74
2 Australia 12 8 3 1 62.50% 90
3 New Zealand 6 3 3 0 50.00% 36
4 England 15 8 6 1 45.00% 81
5 South Africa 6 2 3 1 38.89% 28
6 Bangladesh 5 2 3 0 35.00% 21
7 Sri Lanka 6 2 4 0 33.33% 24
8 Pakistan 6 2 4 0 22.22% 16
9 West Indies 9 1 6 2 18.52% 20

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

WTC points table 2023-25: India, England, Pakistan, Bangladesh rankings

WTC points table: Qualification scenario, upcoming matches of top teams

Ollie Pope feels England can manage to score 600 Test runs in a day's play

WATCH: ICC launches anthem ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 in US & West Indies

The dream still on? Rohit Sharma not to retire before 2027 ODI World Cup

Topics :ICC World Test ChampionshipIndia vs BangladeshEngland vs Sri LankaBangladesh cricket teamPakistan cricket teamAustralia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamWest Indies cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamICCBCCIIndia cricket team

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story