Ashwin set to part ways with Chennai Super Kings before IPL 2026 auction

Signs are emerging that veteran spinner R Ashwin and Chennai Super Kings may be heading for a split ahead of the next IPL season. Although no official statement has been made, recent developments suggest a parting of ways may be on the cards.

Ashwin, widely regarded as one of India's premier red-ball match-winners, is reportedly considering an exit from the franchise. While the exact reasons remain unclear, sources indicate that the seasoned off-spinner has already communicated his intentions to CSK management.

Speculation has intensified following a series of high-level meetings in Chennai involving top CSK personnel, including skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and former captain MS Dhoni. While the purpose of these meetings hasn’t been publicly disclosed, it is believed that the franchise has been laying the groundwork for the upcoming IPL season.

Another key development hinting at Ashwin's exit is his expected departure from the CSK Academy, where he currently holds the post of Director of Cricket Operations. Holding a leadership position at the academy while playing for a rival IPL team could raise potential conflict of interest concerns, something Ashwin is said to be conscious of. Ashwin, a valuable name on the market Ashwin's IPL credentials remain strong. With 187 wickets and 833 runs in 221 matches, he boasts a respectable economy rate of 7.29 and a strike rate of 118. It's almost certain that other franchises will be keen to acquire his services should he become available, either through a trade or at the auction table. In the last IPL season, he featured in nine matches for CSK. R Ashwin IPL batting and fielding stats Year Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT ST Career 221 34 833 50 13.02 705 118.16 0 1 64 29 52 0