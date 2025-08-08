Sanju Samson ready to leave Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 auction

After spending over a decade with Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson, the current captain of the IPL franchise, is reportedly keen on parting ways ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 (IPL) auctions. This potential exit is more than just a player transfer; it signals a major shift in the internal dynamics of one of the most talked-about IPL teams.

The issue now presents a catch for the Royals, who must navigate a complex web of contractual obligations, auction strategies, and trade negotiations to resolve the matter.

Samson's differences with RR management

Sanju Samson, who has been one of the longest-serving players in the Rajasthan Royals setup and a key figure since 2013, has expressed his wish to leave the franchise. However, his contract with the Royals, renewed last year ahead of the mega-auction, still has two more years to run. This gives Rajasthan a firm grip over his playing rights under IPL’s retention rules.

Despite this, continuing the association is reportedly proving difficult due to some “differences” between Samson and the RR management, including head coach Rahul Dravid, as reports suggested that Samson wasn't given the freedom he wanted as captain of the IPL side. Reports also suggest that if Rajasthan refuses to release the player, he would have to stay, albeit against his will, as per IPL’s existing regulations that favor the franchise in case of a disagreement. ALSO READ: BCCI invites tenders for player verification and background checks The sample of the situation was seen when reports suggested a tussle of opinions between Samson and Dravid during the super over against Delhi in IPL 2025, after which the head coach dismissed all rumours of a rift between the two. “I don’t know where these reports are coming from. Sanju and I are on the same page,” Dravid had clarified after the match.

Potential Suitors: CSK and KKR in the Fray The most significant development around this saga has been the interest shown by Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Sanju Samson reportedly met with CSK management and coach Stephen Fleming during the Major League Cricket (MLC) season in the US. While Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have openly expressed interest, their policy of not releasing any players makes a direct trade unfeasible. Given Samson’s high value, ₹18 crore, RR is not considering an all-cash, one-way deal either. Currently, MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad (who has been training at CSK’s high-performance centre for the past week) are in Chennai, where top players and management officials are believed to have held meetings. Although it's unclear whether Samson's potential move was a topic of discussion, CSK sources suggest their best bet might be to target him at the auction, if he enters it.

Apart from CSK, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are also monitoring the situation. Lacking a frontline Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, KKR could benefit immensely from Samson’s inclusion. That said, Samson is believed to favor a move to Chennai for personal and professional reasons, which includes the opportunity to work under MS Dhoni’s legacy and a well-structured management setup. Why Rajasthan might let go While letting go of a captain and face of the franchise is never easy, the Royals are grappling with a packed squad. With young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and Dhruv Jurel in the mix, the team is already heavy on top-order batters and wicketkeeping options. Jurel, in particular, is seen as a strong long-term prospect behind the stumps.

Given the team’s top-heavy setup, releasing Samson might allow the Royals to redirect resources and bolster their middle-order or bowling unit. From a strategic perspective, this could be a smart move. However, emotionally and in terms of branding, it would be a major gamble. Samson has been synonymous with the Royals’ resurgence over the past few seasons and has worn the captain’s armband with pride and consistency. Trade deal or a bidding war? Trade Deal Rajasthan and Chennai (or another franchise) reach a mutual agreement, with players or cash exchanged to facilitate the move. The Royals have made it clear they prefer player-for-player deals rather than just monetary compensation. This scenario would help both teams avoid the risks of a high-stakes auction.

Auction Pool If talks collapse, Rajasthan may release Samson into the auction pool. This would create a bidding war, but also complicate matters for teams like CSK, who would need to free up salary cap space and possibly release current players to make a serious bid. Given Samson’s steep price and the relatively limited pool of teams with sufficient budget, this would be a high-risk route for everyone involved. ALSO READ: Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali suspended amid Rape probe in England In either case, the outcome would have major effects across franchises, particularly CSK, who would need to act swiftly to manage their purse and squad composition if they’re serious about acquiring him.

Loyalties taking a shift in IPL Sanju Samson’s potential exit also indicates some broader shifts within the IPL. Franchises are becoming increasingly proactive, and players are more vocal about their career directions. The idea of loyalty spanning a decade is now rare, especially when both parties see more opportunity in change. For Samson, the move could rejuvenate his career as he enters a new phase, possibly with CSK or KKR. A fresh environment, new coaching staff, and a potentially different role could all help him prepare better for national duties, especially with the T20 World Cup cycle in mind.