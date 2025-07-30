IPL 2026: KKR part ways with head coach Chandrakant Pandit after 2 seasons

IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday announced the departure of head coach Chandrakant Pandit, ending his two-year stint with the team following a disappointing 2025 season.

Pandit, who guided KKR to their third IPL title in 2024, oversaw a sharp decline in fortunes this year with the side finishing eighth in the 2025 edition, matching their lowest ever finish in tournament history.

"Mr. Chandrakant Pandit has decided to explore new opportunities and will not continue as Head Coach of Kolkata Knight Riders," KKR said in a post shared on 'X'.

"We are thankful for his invaluable contributions including leading KKR to the IPL Championship in 2024 and helping build a strong, resilient squad. His leadership and discipline have left a lasting impact on the team. We wish him all the very best for the future." Pandit, a celebrated figure in Indian domestic cricket, was appointed KKR head coach ahead of the 2023 season. His first year in charge saw the team finish seventh, with regular skipper Shreyas Iyer missing the season due to injury.