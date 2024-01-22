BCCI invites tender for staging IPL 2024 and WPL 2024 opening ceremonies

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited bids and proposals for staging the opening ceremony for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. In a press release, the board, for the first time, made the organisation of the opening ceremony a transparent move, asking event management companies to bid for the tender.

The 'Request for Proposal' ("RFP") will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,00,000 plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax (GST). For both events, separate bids with a minimum non-refundable amount of Rs 1 Lakh would have to be made to the BCCI.

What is the requirement for making a bid?

According to BCCI, everyone interested in bidding must buy the RFP. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria in the RFP and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid.



BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason.

What happened during the last ceremonies?

In the last IPL opening ceremony, which took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the opening match clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, famous Bollywood singer Arjit Singh was the highlight of the event with his mesmerising voice.

In the inaugural season of the WPL, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and Punjabi Pop singer AP Dhillon delighted the crowds at the Dr DY Patil Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai.

When is IPL and WPL scheduled to take place?

While there has been no official announcement of the schedule of IPL 2024 and WPL 2024, the tentative dates are as follows

IPL 2024 Schedule- March 22 to May 26, 2024

WPL 2024 Schedule- February 22 to March 17, 2024