IPL 2024 auction sees 57% watch-time growth compared to 2023 mini auction

The mini-auction for the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) delivered a record-equalling highest viewership on television as 22.8 million viewers, 29 per cent higher than last year, tuned to Star Sports to watch the players' bidding live. The viewership of the IPL 2024 auction equalled the highest viewership for a 'mini-auction' in BARC history. The IPL 2024 auction was held on December 19, 2023.

"The auction, which lasted over 6 hours, was held in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena and was watched for a record-equalling watch-time of 0.92 billion minutes. This represents ~57% growth in total watch-time compared to last year for the event," IPL broadcasters Star Sports said in a statement.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024 auction: Royal Challengers Bangalore's squad and players' salary "505 million unique viewers watched the live broadcast of IPL 2023 on TV across the Star network, which was the highest-ever for any tournament edition."

"Star Sports' broadcast of the auction in 5 languages was preceded by extensive lead-up coverage to the auction, which included expert analysis and fan activations across linear and digital platforms," the press statement added.

Notably, the most-watched moments of the IPL 2024 Auction have been the bidding wars between IPL franchisees for attaining the services of Australia star pacers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Pat Cummins for Rs 20.5 crore, while Mitchell Starc became highest highest-paid cricketer in IPL history as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bagged him for a record Rs 24.75 crore.