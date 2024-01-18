Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav gives fitness update on his ankle surgery

IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav gives fitness update on his ankle surgery

Overall in 60 T20Is, Suryakumar has scored 2,141 runs at an average of 45.55 and a strike rate of over 171, with four centuries and 17 fifties. His best score is 117.

World No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav took to social media to update his fans about his surgery on Wednesday for the ankle injury he suffered against South Africa in a T20I match.

"I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon ," Suryakumar wrote on Instagram.

 

Suryakumar Yadav smashed his 4th T20I century in the same match before getting injured. He scored 100 in 56 balls. His knock consisted of seven fours and eight sixes and his runs came at a strike rate of 178.57.

In 18 T20Is this year, Suryakumar has scored 733 runs at an average of 48.86 and a strike rate of 155.95, with the best score of 112. He has scored two centuries and five fifties this year.

