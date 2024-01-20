IPL breaks sponsorship records, Tata group secures sponsorship rights

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday awarded the title sponsorship rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) to TATA Group for a period of five years.

The Indian conglomerate, with diverse verticals, has renewed its association with the BCCI for a record-breaking value of Rs 2500 crore, the highest-ever sponsorship amount in the history of the league.

The TATA Group previously held the title sponsorship rights for the IPL in 2022 and 2023 and is also the title sponsor of the Women's Premier League, the biggest women's T20 league in the world.

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary of BCCI, said: "We are elated to announce the partnership with the TATA Group as the Title Sponsors of the IPL. The league has transcended borders, captivating audiences worldwide with its unmatched blend of skill, excitement, and entertainment. Similarly, the TATA Group, rooted in India, has emerged as a symbol of excellence, making its mark across diverse global sectors. This collaboration embodies the spirit of growth, innovation, and a mutual dedication to excellence. The unprecedented financial commitment reflects the immense scale and global impact of the IPL on the international sports stage."

Arun Singh Dhumal, Chairperson of IPL, said: "The collaboration with TATA Group for the title sponsorship of IPL 2024-28 is a significant milestone in IPL's journey. The record-breaking sum of Rs 2500 crore by TATA Group is a testament to the immense value and appeal that the IPL holds in the world of sports. This unprecedented amount not only sets a new benchmark in the history of the league but also reaffirms the IPL's position as a premier sporting event with global impact. TATA Group's commitment to cricket and sports is truly commendable, and we look forward to scaling new heights together and providing fans with unparalleled cricketing entertainment.